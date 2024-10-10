Jake Paul claims he’d “1000 percent” beat Alex Pereira in Boxing, says Khalil Rountree Jr. exposed glaring holes

Jake Paul is supremely confident in his chances if he comes face-to-face with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in the boxing ring.

Pereira successfully defended the UFC light heavyweight for the third time in 2024 by finishing Khalil Rountree Jr. last Saturday. After falling behind in the early rounds, Pereira badly battered Rountree in Round 4 to eventually finish the title challenger.

Pereira is regarded as one of the top strikers in combat sports after an impressive run in the UFC. Before making the full-time transition to mixed martial arts, Pereira was a force in kickboxing.

Pereira has one professional boxing fight on his record, a TKO win in June 2017. If Pereira gets out of his UFC contract, Paul wants to make the Pereira fight happen to teach the UFC champ a lesson.