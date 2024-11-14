Sean Strickland hurls scathing diss at Jake Paul and Netflix over Mike Tyson fight

Sean Strickland Takes Aim at Jake Paul Over Mike Tyson Fight

Taking to his X account, Sean Strickland put Jake Paul and Netflix on blast over his scheduled fight with Mike Tyson.

It's odd to me that this woke cesspool would peddle a 60 year old getting abused…. But again Netflix does love when kids mutilate themselves for the trans cause so I'm not that surprised that you have no dignity https://t.co/vgc3ajH6PV — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 14, 2024

This isn’t the first time Strickland has gone after Paul for his choice of opponents. Back in March, he ripped “The Problem Child” and accused him of cherry picking boxing matches.

“Did you guys know Paul is fighting?! Neither did [I]…” Sean Strickland wrote on X, responding to Jake Paul’s recent comments about him. “Lmao Sam Alvey tagged me in. Was it hard to find a retired fighter to box?? You’re literally paying CANS to fight and lose to you. Is that even legal? You’re a fucking clown. Absolute disgrace to combat sport.”

Paul has returned fire in the past, calling Strickland an “insecure, lost, wannabe alpha male.” Strickland and Paul certainly know how to ruffle some feathers, and one can’t be surprised if the two continue their feud on social media.

