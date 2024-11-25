Rampage Jackson challenges Jake Paul to open weight MMA fight after controversial Mike Tyson bout: “Your last straw”

Former UFC champion Rampage Jackson wants to fight YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul.

‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his return to the boxing ring earlier this month in Dallas. Live on Netflix, Jake Paul locked horns with 58-year-old heavyweight legend Mike Tyson. For ‘Iron Mike’, the professional fight was his first in nearly two decades, last suffering a stoppage loss to Kevin McBride in June 2005.

Sadly, the former heavyweight champion looked his age earlier this month. While Tyson looked dangerous in round one, he quickly gassed and Jake Paul outboxed the 58-year-old en route to a lopsided decision win. Following the victory, the controversial YouTuber once again called out names such as Canelo Alvarez and Conor McGregor.

However, he particularly targeted ‘The Notorious’. Earlier this month, Jake Paul challenged McGregor to an open weight MMA fight, which will obviously never happen. ‘The Problem Child’ is signed to the PFL, and last competed at heavyweight. Meanwhile, McGregor is still signed to the UFC, and last competed at 155 pounds in 2021.

Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 16, 2024

Yo @jakepaul watch how you talk to MMA royalty,I’ll fight you in MMA no weight class for no pay. That’s a great deal.. but i bet YOU won’t. Stop disrespecting people in my fucken sport homie. You fighting Tyson was your last straw.. go back to boxing wrestlers. pic.twitter.com/9w83xf3mtl — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) November 25, 2024

Former UFC champion Rampage Jackson slams boxing star Jake Paul

While Jake Paul can’t fight Conor McGregor, Rampage Jackson is available. The longtime fan favorite recently took to X, to slam the 27-year-old boxer for showing disrespect to combat sports. According to Jackson, Paul’s recent victory over Mike Tyson was the final straw, prompting him to call out the YouTuber.

For what it’s worth, the 46-year-old has been attempting to get a fight for a while now. Rampage Jackson was last seen in action in December 2019, suffering a first-round knockout loss to Fedor Emelianenko. Following the brutal defeat, the former UFC champion was released by Bellator.

Now, Jackson is in much better shape and has recently been linked to fights with the likes of Rashad Evans and Shannon Briggs. However, a showdown with boxing’s most-hated figure in Jake Paul would easily be the most profitable fight he could score.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you want to see Jake Paul vs. Rampage Jackson?