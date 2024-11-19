Jake Paul seemingly accepts callout from heavyweight boxing champion Daniel Dubois: “I’ll get you in line”

It appears that Jake Paul could end up fighting IBF heavyweight boxing champion Daniel Dubois next.

‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his return to the boxing ring on Friday night. Live on Netflix, Jake Paul finally met former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. The two were originally set to fight in July, but the legendary boxer was forced out due to a health emergency in June. As a result, Paul knocked out short-notice replacement Mike Perry instead.

Unfortunately, Mike Tyson looked every bit of 58 years old on fight night. While the former champion won round one, he quickly gassed out. Jake Paul wound up emerging with a unanimous decision after eight rounds of dominating ‘Iron Mike’. Post-fight, the controversial YouTuber-turned-fighter called out Canelo Alvarez.

However, it seems that Jake Paul could instead receive a title shot up at heavyweight. Earlier today, ‘The Problem Child’ took to X, to reveal a private message from Daniel Dubois. ‘Dynamite’ is the current IBF heavyweight boxing champion, last scoring a knockout victory over Anthony Joshua in September. Despite talk of a rematch, it appears Dubois will move on.

Man been boxing for 12 years, has over 100 fights between amateur and pro and fought on my undercard…hahaha But fuck it…I’m going to have Nakisa talk to Frankie Warren and get you in line for the throne. Unlike Artur, at least you have a few thousand fans pic.twitter.com/J2CWIkYRZQ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 19, 2024

Jake Paul seemingly accepts callout from IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois

On X, Jake Paul shared the private message from Daniel Dubois, and seemingly accepted his offer. The YouTuber-turned-boxer wrote he plans to have his promoter Nakisa Bidarian meet with Frank Warren. At the end of the post, Paul takes a shot at light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, who called him out earlier this week.

For what it’s worth, Daniel Dubois is far from the only boxing star to callout Jake Paul. The aforementioned Artur Beterbiev took a shot at ‘The Problem Child’, as did Gervonta Davis and Carl Froch earlier this week. However, Paul has shown little interest in potential matchups with ‘Tank’ and ‘The Cobra’.

That being said, it’s incredibly unlikely Jake Paul vs. Daniel Dubois will happen anytime soon. Obviously, the YouTuber would need to be approved by the IBF as a potential title challenger for ‘Dynamite’. Seeing as his only win at heavyweight is 58-year-old Mike Tyson, it’s unlikely he would get clearance.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you have any interest in seeing Daniel Dubois vs. Jake Paul?