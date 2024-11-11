WATCH | Mike Tyson sends Jake Paul chilling message ahead of boxing match: “He’s a manufactured killer”

By Josh Evanoff - November 11, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is tired of waiting around to fight Jake Paul.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

‘Iron Mike’ hasn’t been seen in the boxing ring in a professional capacity in nearly two decades. Mike Tyson’s last professional fight came in June 2005, against journeyman Kevin McBride. However, despite being up on the scorecards, the former heavyweight champion quit on his stool. In his post-fight interview, Tyson admitted that he didn’t like the sport anymore.

However, Mike Tyson has found the spark once again. This Friday night on Netflix, the 58-year-old boxing legend will face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. For his part, ‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off a knockout win over Mike Perry in July. As some fans might recall, ‘Platinum’ stepped up on short notice after Tyson was forced out of his first booking with Paul earlier this summer.

In a recent Netflix documentary to promote Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, new behind-the-scenes footage was released. The night ‘The Problem Child’ handed Perry a knockout loss, the 58-year-old legend was watching live. In his post-fight interview, Paul called out ‘Iron Mike’ once again, stating that boxing was his sport now.

RELATED: MIKE TYSON REFLECTS ON CAREER STRUGGLES AHEAD OF BOXING RETURN AGAINST JAKE PAUL: “I WOULDN’T WISH MY LIFE ON ANYBODY”

Boxing legend Mike Tyson sends Jake Paul a chilling message ahead of their showdown

In response, Mike Tyson issued a chilling message to Jake Paul. In the Netflix documentary, ‘Iron Mike’ pinpointed the exact difference between himself, and the YouTuber-turned-boxer. According to Tyson, Paul’s reputation was built by online fans and the media. However, the same cannot be said of himself.

“Haha. There’s a fundamental difference between me and Jake.” Mike Tyson stated in the documentary, reacting to Jake Paul’s win over Mike Perry in July. “He’s a manufactured killer. Television and the papers made him a killer, he’s manufactured. I’m a natural-born killer. That’s the difference.”

While Mike Tyson has promised to hand Jake Paul a knockout loss on Friday, fans and bettors don’t seem to side with him. According to the current line from MGM, ‘The Problem Child’ is currently a -200 betting favorite. Meanwhile, ‘Iron Mike’ is a substantial +200 underdog.

What do you make of these comments from the boxing legend? Will you watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on Friday?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

