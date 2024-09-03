Jake Paul reveals that there’s no backup for Mike Tyson boxing match despite prior health issues: “He’s super healthy!”

By Josh Evanoff - September 3, 2024

Jake Paul has no backup set for his November boxing match with the legendary Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Iron Mike’ were set to collide on July 20th in Texas, live on Netflix. However, over a month from fight day, the boxing legend experienced a medical emergency on a plane. Mike Tyson later revealed that due to ulcer issues, he was out of his return fight against Jake Paul. As a result, BKFC star Mike Perry stepped up on short notice.

In July, the YouTuber-turned-boxer handed ‘Platinum’ a sixth-round stoppage loss. While Jake Paul made a callout of UFC champion Alex Pereira, he later re-booked a fight with the legendary Mike Tyson. Last month in New York City, the two had a heated press conference, where they announced the bout for November 15th.

Speaking in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Jake Paul was asked about his return. There, the YouTuber was questioned about Mike Tyson’s health. Even removing the legend’s recent health issues, ‘Iron Mike’ is currently 58 years old, and hasn’t competed in a professional boxing match since losing to Kevin McBride in 2005.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU IS STILL FOCUSED ON HIS BOXING CAREER AHEAD OF HIS PFL DEBUT: “WHY NOT FIGHT EVERYONE?”

Jake Paul Mike Tyson shove

(via Netflix stream)

Jake Paul reveals no backup is set for boxing match with 58-year-old Mike Tyson

In the interview, Jake Paul was asked if there was a backup fighter for Mike Tyson, in the event that the boxing legend had to withdraw again. However, the YouTuber answered in the negative. According to Paul, the 58-year-old is in excellent shape, and he fully expects to face him in the fall.

“I don’t have [any] concerns,” Jake Paul stated in the interview when asked about the health of Mike Tyson. “He’s doing great. He’s super healthy behind the scenes and feeling great.” (h/t TMZ Sports)

He continued, “A pro fight means war and I don’t take it lightly. You can get seriously hurt or injured in there. So, if you’re not in there to go to war, then you should just get out.”

What do you make of these comments from the controversial boxing star? Will you watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson later this year?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

Related

Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather

Oscar De La Hoya pushes Floyd Mayweather against "embarrassing" boxing exhibitions: "Put your legacy first!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 2, 2024
Canelo Alvarez, Kamaru Usman, UFC, Boxing
Canelo Alvarez

Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez clear the air after previous rivalry

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2024

Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez have buried the hatchet, years on from rumors of a potential fight between them.

Jake Paul, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jake Paul believes Jon Jones should demand $25 million to fight Tom Aspinall: "Jon Jones doesn't dodge anyone"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024

Jake Paul has some advice for UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones on navigating negotiations with Tom Aspinall.

Daniel Cormier, Mike Tyson, Jake Paul
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier says Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson could feature the biggest "Backfire in the history of the sport"

Curtis Calhoun - August 28, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson could be a history-making moment for boxing, depending on how the fight transpires.

Sean O’Malley Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather

Sean O’Malley would "love" to KO Floyd Mayweather in boxing match: "That would be crazy"

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2024

UFC Bantamweight Champion, Sean O’Malley, would “love” the chance to shut the lights off Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson

Joe Rogan thinks Mike Tyson is still dangerous for Jake Paul: "He can still knock your head into another dimension"

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2024
Floyd Mayweather, John Gotti III, Boxing
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather dominates John Gotti III in chaotic rematch (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III will be looking to settle their beef inside the squared circle this evening in Mexico City.

Dana White and Jake Paul
Francis Ngannou

Jake Paul calls out Dana White for refusing to co-promote and make Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou: "He's scared"

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2024

PFL’s Jake Paul believes UFC President Dana White is afraid of making Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.

Benson Henderson, Chris Avila
Boxing News

Benson Henderson vs. Chris Avila added to Misfits Boxing 18 tournament

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

MMA legend Benson Henderson will make his boxing debut against fellow UFC veteran, Chris Avila, at Misfits Boxing 18 in Newcastle, UK.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Michael Bisping roasts "pathetic individual" Jake Paul after boo birds hyjack Mike Tyson presser

Curtis Calhoun - August 19, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping didn’t hold back in his reaction to the recent Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson press conference.