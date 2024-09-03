Jake Paul reveals that there’s no backup for Mike Tyson boxing match despite prior health issues: “He’s super healthy!”

Jake Paul has no backup set for his November boxing match with the legendary Mike Tyson.

‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Iron Mike’ were set to collide on July 20th in Texas, live on Netflix. However, over a month from fight day, the boxing legend experienced a medical emergency on a plane. Mike Tyson later revealed that due to ulcer issues, he was out of his return fight against Jake Paul. As a result, BKFC star Mike Perry stepped up on short notice.

In July, the YouTuber-turned-boxer handed ‘Platinum’ a sixth-round stoppage loss. While Jake Paul made a callout of UFC champion Alex Pereira, he later re-booked a fight with the legendary Mike Tyson. Last month in New York City, the two had a heated press conference, where they announced the bout for November 15th.

Speaking in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Jake Paul was asked about his return. There, the YouTuber was questioned about Mike Tyson’s health. Even removing the legend’s recent health issues, ‘Iron Mike’ is currently 58 years old, and hasn’t competed in a professional boxing match since losing to Kevin McBride in 2005.

Jake Paul reveals no backup is set for boxing match with 58-year-old Mike Tyson

In the interview, Jake Paul was asked if there was a backup fighter for Mike Tyson, in the event that the boxing legend had to withdraw again. However, the YouTuber answered in the negative. According to Paul, the 58-year-old is in excellent shape, and he fully expects to face him in the fall.

“I don’t have [any] concerns,” Jake Paul stated in the interview when asked about the health of Mike Tyson. “He’s doing great. He’s super healthy behind the scenes and feeling great.” (h/t TMZ Sports)

He continued, “A pro fight means war and I don’t take it lightly. You can get seriously hurt or injured in there. So, if you’re not in there to go to war, then you should just get out.”

What do you make of these comments from the controversial boxing star? Will you watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson later this year?