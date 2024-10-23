VIDEO | Mike Tyson brutalizes sparring partner in preparation for Jake Paul fight

Boxing legend Mike Tyson isn’t holding back in training for his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

‘Iron Mike’ hasn’t competed in a professional boxing match in nearly two decades. Mike Tyson last stepped into the ring in June 2005, suffering a stoppage loss to journeyman Kevin McBride. 19 years later, the 58-year-old legend will lace up the gloves one final time against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The two were originally set to meet on July 20th, but the fight was postponed due to ‘Iron Mike’ dealing with health issues. Now, they’re set to collide on November 15th, live on Netflix. Ahead of the contest, Jake Paul has routinely mocked Mike Tyson’s age. Given the 20-year age gap between the two, it makes sense.

However, the legendary heavyweight still packs a lot of power. Taking to social media earlier today, Mike Tyson released a brief sparring video. While the sparring partner isn’t known, he was clearly no match for the 58-year-old. Tyson sent the heavyweight through the ropes with a left hook and the session was quickly called off.

RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA SLAMS THE DOOR SHUT ON BOXING MATCH AGAINST JAKE PAUL: “HE KNOWS I’M UNDER CONTRACT TO THE UFC”

Mike Tyson releases sparring footage ahead of Jake Paul boxing match

For what it’s worth, this is far from the first training clip Mike Tyson has posted to social media. Since the boxing match was announced earlier this year, ‘Iron Mike’ has repeatedly released training footage. For what it’s worth, Jake Paul has largely remained quiet in comparison, but has too posted some brief clips to social media.

Nonetheless, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is now under one month away. Ahead of the contest, both men have promised a knockout win. While ‘The Problem Child’ is coming off a July stoppage victory, ‘Iron Mike’ hasn’t scored a win since a 2003 knockout victory over Clifford Etienne. 21 years later, he will make the walk once again.

While many boxing fans are excited for the heavyweight contest, the bout has garnered a mixed reception online. Even promoter Eddie Hearn has publically come out against the contest, despite promoting Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor 2 on the undercard. However, maybe Mike Tyson’s recent training footage is enough to change some minds ahead of the November contest.

What do you make of this boxing clip? Will you watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson next month?