WATCH | Netflix releases official Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight trailer

By Josh Evanoff - October 15, 2024

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson

Next month at the massive AT&T Stadium in Dallas, ‘The Problem Child’ will face ‘Iron Mike’. The bout was originally slated for July 20th but was postponed due to the 58-year-old’s health issues. As a result, Jake Paul knocked out Mike Tyson’s short-notice replacement, Mike Perry, earlier this summer.

Afterward, the fight was re-booked for November 15th. The professional boxing match is currently slated to be the first to be broadcast on the streaming giant, Netflix. The streaming service has begun dabbling in combat sports and plans to make a big splash next month with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

Earlier today, Netflix took to social media and released a trailer for the boxing match. In the brief clip, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson march across the ring and trade a blow before fading to black. While a cool trailer, it pales in comparison to a lot of recent boxing trailers including Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 1.

RELATED: EDDIE HEARN REFUSES TO WATCH JAKE PAUL VS. MIKE TYSON DESPITE PROMOTING UNDERCARD FIGHTERS: “HE’S NEARLY 60!”

Netflix releases official trailer for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match

Nonetheless, next month’s boxing event features a lot of exciting undercard bouts as well. In the co-main event, Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor will meet in a rematch of their 2022 classic. ‘KT’ previously scored a split-decision victory over ‘The Real Deal’ at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The undercard is also set to feature other notable names, such as Darren Till and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. ‘The Gorilla’ was previously slated to face the former champion in July, but pulled out after the main event switch. As a result, Chavez Jr. scored a decision victory over UFC veteran Uriah Hall.

Nonetheless, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is still viewed as the biggest boxing match on the card. Understandably so, given that the fight will be the heavyweight legend’s first in nearly two decades. Tyson last competed in a professional boxing match in June 2005, suffering a stoppage loss to Kevin McBride.

What do you make of this fight trailer from Netflix? Are you excited for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

