Jake Paul calls out Dana White for refusing to co-promote and make Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou: “He’s scared”

By Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2024

PFL’s Jake Paul believes UFC President Dana White is afraid of making Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.

Dana White and Jake Paul

Earlier today, the PFL held a press conference making their biggest event of the year official. In October in Saudi Arabia, Francis Ngannou will compete for the first time since 2022 against Renan Ferreira. In the co-main event, Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will face off against PFL tournament winner, Larissa Pacheco.

On hand for the press conference was Jake Paul. While ‘The Problem Child’ has never fought in the cage, he hopes to compete under the PFL banner next year. Until then, Paul is serving as a promoter and took questions from the media. At the presser, the YouTuber-turned-boxer reignited his feud with UFC President Dana White.

During the presser, Jake Paul was asked if Francis Ngannou could possibly fight Jon Jones if he wins in October. A fight between ‘The Predator’ and ‘Bones’ has been discussed for years now. They were hoping to fight in 2023, but for a variety of reasons, the bout failed to come to fruition. Since then, Dana White has repeatedly stated that Ngannou was scared of losing to Jones.

Jake Paul calls out UFC President Dana White for not making Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

However, Jake Paul has put the blame for the fight not happening solely on Dana White. At the PFL press conference, ‘The Problem Child’ hit out at the UFC President. In Paul’s eyes, there’s no reason why the two companies couldn’t work to make Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou together.

“Well I think Dana’s scared to make it happen.” Jake Paul responded, when asked about Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou. “I think Dana’s scared to lose his horse in Jon Jones. I love Jon Jones but that’s too much of a risk for Dana to take. Francis is one of the baddest, if not the baddest man on the planet. So, I think Dana’s scared, I don’t think he would want to do that.”

He continued, “But the MMA fans want that, don’t we want that? But Dana doesn’t do anything for the fans.”

Do you agree with these comments from Jake Paul about Dana White? Do you think Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou will ever happen?

