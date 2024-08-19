Michael Bisping roasts “pathetic individual” Jake Paul after boo birds hyjack Mike Tyson presser

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping didn’t hold back in his reaction to the recent Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson press conference.

Paul and Tyson will square off in a boxing main event on November 155th in Dallas, TX. The bout was supposed to take place earlier this year before Tyson was forced to withdraw due to a recent medical scare on a plane.

Despite the criticism of the matchup, Paul vs. Tyson will move forward as planned. The two sides came face-to-face at a recent press conference to promote the upcoming fight.

During the press conference, Paul teased Tyson for his age (58) and is almost 20 years removed from his last professional boxing match. Bisping, who has had a checkered past with Paul, blasted the polarizing star for his apparent hypocrisy.