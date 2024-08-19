Michael Bisping roasts “pathetic individual” Jake Paul after boo birds hyjack Mike Tyson presser

By Curtis Calhoun - August 19, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping didn’t hold back in his reaction to the recent Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson press conference.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul

Paul and Tyson will square off in a boxing main event on November 155th in Dallas, TX. The bout was supposed to take place earlier this year before Tyson was forced to withdraw due to a recent medical scare on a plane.

Despite the criticism of the matchup, Paul vs. Tyson will move forward as planned. The two sides came face-to-face at a recent press conference to promote the upcoming fight.

During the press conference, Paul teased Tyson for his age (58) and is almost 20 years removed from his last professional boxing match. Bisping, who has had a checkered past with Paul, blasted the polarizing star for his apparent hypocrisy.

Michael Bisping reacts to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson presser

During a recent reaction video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping exploded on Paul after the recent press conference.

“Jake, I hate to point out the obvious, that makes you look pathetic,” Bisping said. “You just admitted that you’re going up against an old man, who is a legend of course, but he’s not that guy anymore. Jake Paul, he’s a total — he’s just a tool bag. I’m not going to lower myself and swear. Look at him. It’s nice to see that he’s finally getting booed and the kind of response that he deserves…

“You are a disgrace to the combat world. You’re an imposter. You’re a wannabe. You’re a fake. Challenge yourself, you pathetic man, you pathetic individual. Fighting is about challenging yourself. Granted, business. Killing it in that regard. But don’t give me this fighter bullshit. That’s what gets on my nerves.” (h/t MMA Fighting‘s Jed Meshew)

Tyson’s last professional boxing win came against Clifford Etienne by knockout in 2003. He lost back-to-back fights to Kevin McBride and Danny Williams before announcing his retirement.

Paul co-headlined Tyson’s return to the ring in 2020 when Tyson battled Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition. Paul defeated former NBA star Nate Robinson by knockout.

