Roy Jones Jr. shares surprising prediction for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match
Roy Jones Jr. has shared his prediction for the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match next weekend.
Tyson and Paul are set to box live on Netflix at AT&T Stadium in a professional bout. Although Paul is a -310 favorite while ‘Iron’ is a +240 underdog on FanDuel, Jones Jr. believes Tyson will pull off the upset and could even finish the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer.
However, Roy Jones Jr.’s official prediction is Mike Tyson defeating Jake Paul by decision which is surprising.
“I believe in Mike, likely via decision,” Jones Jr. said to MMANytt.com. “But if he wants to finish it, he can. Yet, if he’s just looking to enjoy the fight, he might take it slow and have some fun… I’m not worried about Mike and his age. Mike is still hard to hit, and he hits like a truck.”
Tyson winning by decision is a bit of a surprise, but Jones Jr. thinks the two-minute rounds benefit the former heavyweight champ. Jones Jr. fought Tyson in two-minute rounds in 2020, and he says he was surprised by Tyson’s cardio.
“When I boxed him four years ago, we did two-minute rounds, and, surprisingly, he didn’t lose energy, he kept the same pace,” Jones Jr. added.
If Mike Tyson does beat Jake Paul, it would technically chalk up as an upset, but Roy Jones Jr. has full confidence that his former foe will get the win.
Mike Tyson sends warning to Jake Paul
Although many are skeptical of Mike Tyson boxing again, the former heavyweight champ does appear to be in good shape.
Along with looking good, Tyson sent a warning to Paul ahead of their boxing match.
“I’m going straight through him,” Tyson said on the Pound 4 Pound Show. “He won’t have to wait, [he won’t have to find me] all the running I’m gonna do is right at him. He ain’t gotta worry about finding me.”
Mike Tyson is 50-6 and 2 NCs as a pro. He hasn’t fought as a pro since 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride. He did have an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. which was ruled a draw.
Jake Paul, meanwhile, is 10-1 as a pro and coming off a knockout win over Mike Perry back in July.
