Jake Paul believes Jon Jones should demand $25 million to fight Tom Aspinall: “Jon Jones doesn’t dodge anyone”

By Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024

Jake Paul has some advice for UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones on navigating negotiations with Tom Aspinall.

Jake Paul, Jon Jones

‘Bones’ hasn’t competed since a first-round submission win over Ciryl Gane last March at UFC 285. That victory was Jon Jones’s first up at heavyweight and saw him claim the title that Francis Ngannou left vacant. Post-fight, the champion was booked opposite Stipe Miocic for November at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

However, that fight didn’t end up happening. Due to an injury, Jon Jones was forced to the sidelines, and that’s where he’s remained for over a year. In his time on the shelf, Tom Aspinall has won and defended interim gold. However, Dana White still plans to make Jones fight Stipe Miocic when the champion returns in the fall.

Jon Jones has repeatedly hinted that his next fight will be his last and that he will never face Tom Aspinall. However, Jake Paul believes that the UFC heavyweight champion is bluffing. Taking to X earlier this week, ‘The Problem Child’ made a post about Jones potentially fighting the British star.

RELATED: JON JONES PRAISES DANA WHITE AFTER UFC PRESIDENT DEFENDS STIPE MIOCIC FIGHT: “REAL RECOGNIZE REAL”

Jake Paul advises UFC champion Jon Jones over Tom Aspinall negotiations

There, Jake Paul stated that he’s confident that Jon Jones won’t duck Tom Aspinall. The YouTuber-turned-boxer believes that ‘Bones’ just needs real money to face the Brit. According to Paul, that “real money” could be $25 million dollars. It’s worth noting that Jones has made various pay demands in the past.

Regardless, Jake Paul could be correct about the heavyweight champion bluffing. While Jon Jones has repeatedly teased that he will never Tom Aspinall, he’s also done the opposite. Several times over the last few weeks, ‘Bones’ has slammed the interim heavyweight champion for calling him out.

Jones also made a series of posts directed at the interim champion earlier this week. While ‘Bones’ could retire after facing Stipe Miocic, that’s far from official now.

What do you make of these comments from Jake Paul? Do you believe Jon Jones will defend his UFC title against Tom Aspinall?

Jake Paul Jon Jones UFC

