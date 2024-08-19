Mike Tyson promises to “f*ck up” Jake Paul at press conference announcing re-scheduled fight: “He’s going to run!”

With a new fight date official, Boxing legend Mike Tyson is ready to destroy Jake Paul.

‘Iron Mike’ and ‘The Problem Child’ were set to clash on July 20th, in a boxing match live on Netflix. The bout was going to be the biggest of Jake Paul’s career thus far, and the first for Mike Tyson in two decades. Despite talk of an exhibition, the fight was actually sanctioned as a professional one by the Texas Athletic Commission.

However, Mike Tyson didn’t wind up fighting Jake Paul. Over a month before fight day, the boxing legend was forced out of the bout due to health issues. As a result, Paul instead faced BKFC star Mike Perry. ‘The Problem Child’ wound up handing ‘Platinum’ a sixth-round stoppage loss last month on DAZN pay-per-view.

At Fanatics Fest over the weekend, Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul was again made official. The two stars appeared at a press conference, where things quickly got heated. After being booed by the crowd, Paul slammed New York for being a Democrat-run city. In the rant, the YouTuber-turned-boxer also slammed Tyson as “too old”, and promised a knockout win on November 15th.

RELATED: DANA WHITE COMPLETELY SHOOTS DOWN ALEX PEREIRA VS. JAKE PAUL BOXING MATCH: “HE CALLS PEOPLE OUT FOR ATTENTION”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson)

Boxing legend Mike Tyson sends a message to Jake Paul at press conference

However, ‘Iron Mike’ got his fair share of verbal jabs in. During the heated presser, Mike Tyson stated that he was going to have Jake Paul running from him in the ring in November. However, the boxing legend added that he was going to brutally stop the YouTuber later this year.

“Be in good shape, because your health depends on it.” Mike Tyson stated at the press conference with Jake Paul. “Stay in shape, you better be careful…He should be very scared and careful… I’m going to f*ck you up. I’m going to f*ck him up. It will be long and punishing, a long and painful [night]…”

He continued, “I had a small [bit of] adversity, I got sick. But, I feel good. I’m just ready. He might have been in the ring with people who have the same intentions, but in actuality, no [they didn’t]. As soon as I catch this guy it’s going to be totally over, he is going to run. He is going to run like a thief.”

What do you make of this boxing news? Who do you have winning this fight? Mike Tyson or Jake Paul?