Mike Tyson promises to “f*ck up” Jake Paul at press conference announcing re-scheduled fight: “He’s going to run!”

By Josh Evanoff - August 19, 2024

With a new fight date official, Boxing legend Mike Tyson is ready to destroy Jake Paul.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

‘Iron Mike’ and ‘The Problem Child’ were set to clash on July 20th, in a boxing match live on Netflix. The bout was going to be the biggest of Jake Paul’s career thus far, and the first for Mike Tyson in two decades. Despite talk of an exhibition, the fight was actually sanctioned as a professional one by the Texas Athletic Commission.

However, Mike Tyson didn’t wind up fighting Jake Paul. Over a month before fight day, the boxing legend was forced out of the bout due to health issues. As a result, Paul instead faced BKFC star Mike Perry. ‘The Problem Child’ wound up handing ‘Platinum’ a sixth-round stoppage loss last month on DAZN pay-per-view.

At Fanatics Fest over the weekend, Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul was again made official. The two stars appeared at a press conference, where things quickly got heated. After being booed by the crowd, Paul slammed New York for being a Democrat-run city. In the rant, the YouTuber-turned-boxer also slammed Tyson as “too old”, and promised a knockout win on November 15th.

RELATED: DANA WHITE COMPLETELY SHOOTS DOWN ALEX PEREIRA VS. JAKE PAUL BOXING MATCH: “HE CALLS PEOPLE OUT FOR ATTENTION”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson)

Boxing legend Mike Tyson sends a message to Jake Paul at press conference

However, ‘Iron Mike’ got his fair share of verbal jabs in. During the heated presser, Mike Tyson stated that he was going to have Jake Paul running from him in the ring in November. However, the boxing legend added that he was going to brutally stop the YouTuber later this year.

“Be in good shape, because your health depends on it.” Mike Tyson stated at the press conference with Jake Paul. “Stay in shape, you better be careful…He should be very scared and careful… I’m going to f*ck you up. I’m going to f*ck him up. It will be long and punishing, a long and painful [night]…”

He continued, “I had a small [bit of] adversity, I got sick. But, I feel good. I’m just ready. He might have been in the ring with people who have the same intentions, but in actuality, no [they didn’t]. As soon as I catch this guy it’s going to be totally over, he is going to run. He is going to run like a thief.”

What do you make of this boxing news? Who do you have winning this fight? Mike Tyson or Jake Paul?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

Related

Jake Paul Mike Tyson shove

VIDEO | Jake Paul and Mike Tyson engage in shoving match during press conference at Fanatics Fest NYC

Fernando Quiles - August 18, 2024
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson press conference live stream at Fanatics Fest NYC

Fernando Quiles - August 18, 2024

A press conference is going down in New York City this afternoon to hype up the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match.

Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White
Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya unloads on Dana White in heated rant: "When a guy slaps his wife in public..."

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2024

Oscar De La Hoya has taken aim at UFC CEO Dana White in a heated rant.

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White completely shoots down Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul boxing match: "He calls people out for attention"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

It’s safe to say that Dana White won’t be allowing UFC champion Alex Pereira to face Jake Paul.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Michael Bisping reacts after Jake Paul states his intention to qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Boxing

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2024

Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s desire to try and qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics in boxing.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 299, Pros react, UFC

Sean O’Malley plans on stealing the headlines from Canelo Alvarez with “viral knockout” against Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC

Susan Cox - August 13, 2024
Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez unbothered by going head-to-head with Noche UFC in boxing return: "When Canelo fights, it's different"

Josh Evanoff - August 12, 2024

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez doesn’t mind going head-to-head with the UFC.

Imane Khelif
Boxing News

Controversial boxer Imane Khelif caps off Olympics run with a gold medal

Curtis Calhoun - August 9, 2024

Algeria’s Imane Khelif won an Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics after a controversial path through the competition.

Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Oleksandr Usyk open to trilogy with Anthony Joshua after Tyson Fury rematch: "I have no right to deny him"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2024

Undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk is down for a third fight against Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul announces he plans on qualifying for 2028 Olympics for boxing

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2024

Jake Paul wants to add Olympian to his list of accomplishments.