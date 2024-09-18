PFL CEO opens up on Jake Paul’s MMA debut ahead of Mike Tyson bout: “His opponent will be very credible”

PFL CEO Peter Murray still believes Jake Paul will get in the cage one day.

‘The Problem Child’ signed with the PFL in early 2023. The YouTuber-turned-boxer was one of many big signings around that time, including former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. However, while ‘The Predator’ is finally set to enter the cage next month, Jake Paul lacks an MMA fight date.

The influencer boxer is set to return to the boxing ring in November, against the legendary Mike Tyson. However, Jake Paul has shown interest in making his MMA debut following that bout with ‘Iron Mike’. In order to prepare for the move, the 27-year-old has begun training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under ADCC organizer Mo Jassim.

While some fans might be understandably skeptical if Jake Paul will enter the cage, PFL CEO Peter Murray has no doubts. Speaking in a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the promoter was asked about ‘The Problem Child’. There, Murray stated that he’s confident Paul will fight for the organization next year.

PFL CEO Peter Murray opens up on plans for Jake Paul’s MMA debut

Furthermore, the promotion has no plans to give Paul a tune-up. Murray stated that the boxer’s first MMA opponent will be credible, and have experience. That seemingly takes Paul’s former opponent Tommy Fury out of the running for the PFL. ‘TNT’ has shown interest in facing the YouTuber in the cage multiple times, including this week.

“Yeah, we’re lining it up.” The PFL CEO responded when asked about Paul’s MMA debut. “Obviously, Jake is finishing up boxing this year, with this massive fight against Mike Tyson. Then a lot of planning is going into Jake Paul’s [PFL] debut in 2025 and we’ll be sharing those details after Jake gets in the ring with Mike Tyson and we lay out our schedule for Super Fights next year.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

He continued, “[There’s] plenty of options…and Jake is committed to fighting a very, very credible, well-rounded MMA fighter, and [it’s] not easy to do. It’s not easy to cross over from boxing into MMA. You know, the crossover from MMA or other disciplines into boxing is a lot easier.”

What do you make of these comments from the PFL CEO? Do you believe Jake Paul will fight in MMA?