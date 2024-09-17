Mike Tyson admits training is “a little shaky” ahead of boxing return against Jake Paul: “It’s hard to walk right now”

Boxing legend Mike Tyson isn’t feeling too hot ahead of his November clash against Jake Paul.

‘Iron Mike’ hasn’t been seen in the boxing ring since an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. Nearly four years later, Mike Tyson is set for another fight, this time against YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul. The contest will be the former heavyweight champion’s first professional bout since a stoppage loss to Kevin McBride in 2005.

As many fans likely recall, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson was originally set for July 20th. However, due to a medical emergency, later revealed to be a bleeding ulcer, the latter was forced out. Instead, Paul handed short-notice replacement Mike Perry a knockout loss earlier this summer. With the fight now rebooked, the 58-year-old is deep in training.

Speaking in an interview on a recent Cage Wars MMA broadcast, Mike Tyson opened up on his return to boxing. Given his recent health scare, it comes as no surprise that the 58-year-old is feeling his age. In the interview, Tyson admitted that he’s been dealing with pain ahead of his fight against Jake Paul. However, he believes that he’ll be good to go on fight night.

RELATED: DEONTAY WILDER’S COACH CONFIRMS HE WON’T RETIRE FROM BOXING, EYES FIGHTS WITH ANTHONY JOSHUA AND FRANCIS NGANNOU

Mike Tyson opens up on return to boxing training ahead of Jake Paul bout

“[Things are] a little shaky. It’s hard to walk right now,’’ Mike Tyson stated in the interview, when asked about his preparations for his boxing return against Jake Paul. “But two months from now I’m going to be perfect… The fight is won in the gym. Listen, I’ll do anything to help me.” (h/t USA Today)

Later in the interview, Mike Tyson added that he’s begun sparring ahead of his November return. In fact, ‘Iron Mike’ had sparred six rounds earlier in the day, before appearing on commentary for Cage Wars. The 58-year-old seems sure he’ll be good to go against Jake Paul later this year, in spite of the pain he’s currently in.

While Mike Tyson’s return against the YouTuber is not a six-round bout, it does have modified rules. The fight will be a professional bout, but the Texas Athletic Commission is allowing for two-minute rounds due to the legend’s age. Whether the bout will go the ten-round distance remains to be clear. Tyson, and Paul, have promised a knockout win in November.

What do you make of these comments from the boxing legend? Are you excited for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?