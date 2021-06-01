advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Logan Paul Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 0-0-1

Paul grew up in Ohio with younger brother Jake, who is also a YouTuber and internet personality. Paul began creating internet videos for a YouTube channel called Zoosh when he was 10 years old. He attended Westlake High School, achieving the ranks of The Plain Dealer's All-Star linebacker on the football team in 2012, and qualifying for the state-level Ohio High School Athletic Association 2013 Division I Wrestling Individual Championships.

Last Fight: Floyd Mayweather
Age: 27
Height 6'2"
Weight 189 lbs
Nick Name: N/A
Nationality: United States
Association:
0 Wins
KO / TKO
0
NAN%
Submission
0
NAN%
Decisions
0
NAN%
0 Loss
KO / TKO
0
NAN%
Submission
0
NAN%
Decisions
0
NAN%

Wiki Stats

Reach 76 in (193 cm)
Stance Orthodox

FAQ's

Logan Paul next fight?
Logan Paul has a matchup with Dillon Danis opening odds at ,
Logan Paul last fight?
Logan Paul drew their last fight against Floyd Mayweather by Draw (Time Limit) on Jun. 06, 2021 at Showtime PPV - Mayweather vs. Paul.
Is Logan Paul retired?
Logan Paul last fought Floyd Mayweather 10 months and 27 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Logan Paul from?
Logan Paul is from Westlake, Ohio, United States.
Has Logan Paul ever been knocked out?
Logan Paul has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Logan Paul been fighting?
Logan Paul has been fighting for a period of and , their first fight was on Jun. 06, 2021 at Showtime PPV - Mayweather vs. Paul. They have accumalated roughly 38 minutes and 0 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
draw Floyd Mayweather Showtime PPV - Mayweather vs. Paul
Jun/06/2021 		Draw (Time Limit) Samuel Burgos 8 3:00
bj penn logo
BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.
© 2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy
x
x