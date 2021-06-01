Logan Paul next fight?
Logan Paul has a matchup with
Dillon Danis opening odds at ,
Logan Paul last fight?
Logan Paul drew their last fight against
Floyd Mayweather by
Draw (Time Limit) on
Jun. 06, 2021 at
Showtime PPV - Mayweather vs. Paul.
Is Logan Paul retired?
Logan Paul last fought
Floyd Mayweather 10 months and 27 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Logan Paul from?
Logan Paul is from Westlake, Ohio, United States.
Has Logan Paul ever been knocked out?
Logan Paul has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Logan Paul been fighting?
Logan Paul has been fighting for a period of and , their first fight was on Jun. 06, 2021 at Showtime PPV - Mayweather vs. Paul. They have accumalated roughly 38 minutes and 0 seconds of combat.