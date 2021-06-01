Logan Paul Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 0-0-1

FAQ's

Logan Paul next fight? Logan Paul has a matchup with Dillon Danis opening odds at ,

Logan Paul last fight? Logan Paul drew their last fight against Floyd Mayweather by Draw (Time Limit) on Jun. 06, 2021 at Showtime PPV - Mayweather vs. Paul.

Is Logan Paul retired? Logan Paul last fought Floyd Mayweather 10 months and 27 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Logan Paul from? Logan Paul is from Westlake, Ohio, United States.

Has Logan Paul ever been knocked out? Logan Paul has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.