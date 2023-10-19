Jake Shields takes aim at Logan Paul following his apology to fiancé Nina Agdal: “Strange times”

By Harry Kettle - October 19, 2023

Jake Shields has questioned Logan Paul for apologizing to his fiance for taking the fight with Dillon Danis.

Logan Paul, Dillon Danis, KO, Boxing

Last weekend, Logan Paul came out on top in his boxing showdown with Dillon Danis. While he dominated the actual fight, he wound up winning via disqualification after some antics from Danis in the final seconds of the contest.

In the lead-up, Danis was pretty emphatic in going after both Logan and his fiance Nina Agdal. He posted numerous pictures of her on social media which generated quite the response. Since the bout, Paul has apologized to Nina for actually taking the fight in the first place.

RELATED: LOGAN PAUL APOLOGIZES TO FIANCE NINA AGDAL FOR ACCEPTING A FIGHT WITH DILLON DANIS: “IT’S INHUMANE WHAT HE DID”

“I’m eternally sorry for Nina. I’ll spend the rest of my life apologizing if I have to, for putting her through that kind of torment. It just it’s, it’s inhumane what he did, and she’ll hold him accountable, but this is my life. I dragged her into this social media fight bullsh*t, she did not sign up for this. I mean she did, she did of course, but she didn’t, she didn’t know and neither did I the extent to which he would take things.”

In response, former UFC fighter Jake Shields had the following to say.

Shields hits out at Paul

“Logan Paul is apologizing to his fiance because she’s a w***e. Strange times.”

Of course, using such extreme language is hardly going to get his point across to the masses. When it comes to Logan Paul, it seems as his focus is shifting back to WWE after he called out Rey Mysterio for a shot at the United States championship.

What did you think of the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Dillon Danis Jake Shields Logan Paul

Related

Logan Paul, Dillon Danis, Boxing

Dillon Danis claims he made over $1 million for boxing match with Logan Paul

Susan Cox - October 18, 2023
Nate Diaz Jake Paul
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz claims he's rematching Jake Paul in December

Cole Shelton - October 18, 2023

Nate Diaz says he will be rematching Jake Paul in December.

Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

John Kavanagh tells Dillon Danis to come back to SBG Ireland and prepare for an MMA fight: "He's not a boxer"

Cole Shelton - October 18, 2023

SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh is hopeful Dillon Danis will return to Dublin to prepare for an MMA fight.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul rejects MMA rematch with Dillon Danis: "He doesn't deserve the platform"

Josh Evanoff - October 18, 2023

Logan Paul is seemingly ready to close out his rivalry with Dillon Danis after their boxing match.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul apologizes to fiancé Nina Agdal for accepting a fight with Dillon Danis: “It’s inhumane what he did”

Susan Cox - October 18, 2023

Logan Paul is apologizing to his fiancé Nina Agdal for accepting a fight with Dillon Danis.

Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez

Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez trade barbs over potential fight: "I'll kick you raw pink"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2023
John Fury and Tommy Fury
Tommy Fury

John Fury admits he would've had "no qualms" if KSI got the decision over Tommy Fury, says the fight "wasn’t a good watch"

Cole Shelton - October 16, 2023

John Fury admits he would have had no issue had KSI beaten his son Tommy Fury on Saturday night.

KSI vs Tommy Fury
KSI

REPORT | KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis drew over one million pay-per-view buys

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2023

The Misfits Boxing event headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury reportedly earned 1.3 million pay-per-view buys.

Darren Till and Dillon Danis
Darren Till

Darren Till slams 'disgusting' Dillon Danis performance against Logan Paul: "He physically and mentally can't box"

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2023

Darren Till is the latest to take aim at the boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis reveals he will be appealing loss to Logan Paul due to "multiple offenses"

Cole Shelton - October 16, 2023

Dillon Danis will be appealing the DQ loss he suffered to Logan Paul on Saturday.