Jake Shields takes aim at Logan Paul following his apology to fiancé Nina Agdal: “Strange times”

Jake Shields has questioned Logan Paul for apologizing to his fiance for taking the fight with Dillon Danis.

Last weekend, Logan Paul came out on top in his boxing showdown with Dillon Danis. While he dominated the actual fight, he wound up winning via disqualification after some antics from Danis in the final seconds of the contest.

In the lead-up, Danis was pretty emphatic in going after both Logan and his fiance Nina Agdal. He posted numerous pictures of her on social media which generated quite the response. Since the bout, Paul has apologized to Nina for actually taking the fight in the first place.

RELATED: LOGAN PAUL APOLOGIZES TO FIANCE NINA AGDAL FOR ACCEPTING A FIGHT WITH DILLON DANIS: “IT’S INHUMANE WHAT HE DID”

“I’m eternally sorry for Nina. I’ll spend the rest of my life apologizing if I have to, for putting her through that kind of torment. It just it’s, it’s inhumane what he did, and she’ll hold him accountable, but this is my life. I dragged her into this social media fight bullsh*t, she did not sign up for this. I mean she did, she did of course, but she didn’t, she didn’t know and neither did I the extent to which he would take things.”

In response, former UFC fighter Jake Shields had the following to say.