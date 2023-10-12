Video | Dillon Danis turns his Misfits Boxing open workout into a spectacle

By Harry Kettle - October 12, 2023

Dillon Danis had some fun at his Misfits Boxing open workout this week ahead of his clash with Logan Paul.

Dillon Danis

For months now, Dillon Danis and Logan Paul have been going back and forth ahead of their highly anticipated boxing showdown in Manchester. On Saturday night, the two will finally lock horns, with many wondering what exactly Danis is going to look like when he steps into the squared circle. We’ve seen Paul compete before, but Dillon has been out of action in any combat sport for a while.

Either way, the crazy build-up has ensured that many will be tuning in to see what happens – with the expectation being that a knockout in either direction is imminent.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR ENCOURAGES DILLON DANIS TO “MAKE THE WALK” AGAINST LOGAN PAUL: “PULL GUARD AND BREAK HIS LEG”

In the following clips, you can clearly see that Danis is feeling pretty relaxed ahead of fight night with some seriously unorthodox training techniques at the open workout.

The Danis antics continue

There’s no getting around the fact that Dillon Danis has done everything he can to promote this fight. The same can be said for Logan, perhaps to a lesser extent, but there’s still some serious excitement in the air.

It all comes down to unpredictability. Danis is known for his jiu-jitsu, whereas Paul’s biggest form of expertise comes from his days in amateur wrestling when he was younger. When you throw the two together in a boxing environment, what kind of outcome are you going to get? We don’t know, but it’ll be interesting to find out.

What did you think of Dillon Danis’ open workout routine? Are you excited to see what he can produce when he locks horns with Logan Paul in a boxing ring? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

