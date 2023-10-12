Video | Dillon Danis turns his Misfits Boxing open workout into a spectacle

Dillon Danis had some fun at his Misfits Boxing open workout this week ahead of his clash with Logan Paul.

For months now, Dillon Danis and Logan Paul have been going back and forth ahead of their highly anticipated boxing showdown in Manchester. On Saturday night, the two will finally lock horns, with many wondering what exactly Danis is going to look like when he steps into the squared circle. We’ve seen Paul compete before, but Dillon has been out of action in any combat sport for a while.

Either way, the crazy build-up has ensured that many will be tuning in to see what happens – with the expectation being that a knockout in either direction is imminent.

In the following clips, you can clearly see that Danis is feeling pretty relaxed ahead of fight night with some seriously unorthodox training techniques at the open workout.