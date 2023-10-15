Dillon Danis issues statement following DQ loss to Logan Paul

By Fernando Quiles - October 15, 2023

Dillon Danis has spoken out after losing to Logan Paul via disqualification.

Dillon Danis

Danis and Paul finally got to throw leather inside Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on October 14. The two had some bad blood into their encounter, and it spilled over post-fight. Danis had some antics up his sleeve during the bout, and it earned him a disqualification.

“El Jefe” went for a guillotine choke on Paul, but slipped off onto the mat. Paul took a swipe at his opponent, and this led to Danis going after Paul and taking swings when security intervened. It wasn’t the first time Danis trolled Logan with some MMA moves, but this one ended the fight.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER LOGAN PAUL DEFEATS DILLON DANIS

Dillon Danis Gives Statement Following Logan Paul Fight

After the bout, Dillon Danis took to his X account and made it clear that he still isn’t chummy with Logan Paul.

“A jiu-jitsu guy with no boxing camp or coach made his debut, never wobbled, never dropped, had no standing 8 count, and rocked you multiple times,” Danis wrote. “If I were Nina, I’d call off the wedding. You achieved nothing in your own sport, MMA next.”

Going into the matchup, Danis trolled Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal so much that he is being sued and was slapped with a non-physical restraining order. “El Jefe” has insisted that Paul has truly been the one behind the legal proceedings. During a pre-fight press conference, Danis opened up a cut on Paul’s face after hitting him with a microphone.

As for the fight itself, it was rather lackluster. Danis didn’t throw many punches and it appeared he was fighting to avoid becoming a meme, rather than trying to push the pace. He struggled to deal with Paul’s ability to maintain distance. Whenever Paul swarmed him, Danis would cover up and didn’t really look for counters.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dillon Danis Logan Paul

