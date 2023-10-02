Photo | Dillon Danis shares his physique 2 weeks out of boxing match with Logan Paul

By Jeffrey Walter - October 1, 2023

Dillon Danis is flaunting his new physique two weeks out from his scheduled boxing match with Logan Paul.

Dillon Danis, Boxing, MMA

Danis (2-0 MMA) and Paul (0-1 Boxing) are set to collide in the co-headliner of the ‘MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card’ on October 14th in Manchester, England.

The event itself is headlined by a cruiserweight fight between KSI and Tommy Fury.

In the lead up to their boxing bout, Danis and Paul have been involved in a pre-fight press conference brawl as well as sharing words in a heated face-to-face interview.

Unfortunately for Dillon Danis, he’s perhaps taken things too far by posting images and videos of Nina Agdal, Logan Paul’s fiance.  These social media posts have not been received well by Agdal, who in turn is suing Danis for harassment and humiliation. The 31-year-old Danish model has also taken out a restraining order against the fighter.

Despite the pending lawsuit, and hints of pulling out of the fight all together, ‘El Jefe’ recently took to ‘X‘ where he flaunted his physique just two weeks shy of his scheduled in-ring debut.

Dillon Danis has of course been training with the likes of former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira ahead of the Logan Paul matchup.

‘Poatan’ discussed training with the Bellator fighter during a recent edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

“Yeah, he was just in here today in my gym,” Pereira stated through an interpreter when asked about training with Dillon Danis before his boxing match with Logan Paul. “It was a great training, he said he enjoyed rounds with a specific type of sparring, it was a very nice train… No, it was the second time [we trained], the first time we trained was a few months ago. But Alex was still recovering from some fights, still a bit injured, so they just did a few positions on the ground. Some boxing.”

He continued, “Today, it was really boxing… Well, Alex is going to travel now for a few days. Maybe [we’ll train] one more time before the fight because he really enjoyed the training. He was able to move a lot, Dillon enjoyed it too. Dillon was able to pick up a lot of stuff today, so it was very good actually.”

Do you think Dillon Danis will show up for his scheduled fight with Logan Paul in two weeks?

If he doesn’t, Mike Perry is on tap to be the backup fighter.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Dillon Danis Logan Paul

Related

Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez says Terence Crawford is not factored into immediate plans for his next fight

Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2023
Terence Crawford Jermell Charlo
Jermell Charlo

Terence Crawford slams Jermell Charlo for his performance against Canelo Alvarez: “You should be ashamed of yourself”

Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2023

Terence Crawford didn’t mind adding insult to injury following Jermell Charlo’s loss to Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo, Boxing, Pros React
Canelo Alvarez

Pros react after Canelo Alvarez defeats Jermell Charlo

Chris Taylor - September 30, 2023

Canelo Alvarez put his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo this evening in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo, Boxing, Results
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez defeats Jermell Charlo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 30, 2023

Canelo Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo this evening in Las Vegas.

Canelo, Canelo Alvarez, Boxing, Oscar De La Hoya
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez takes aim at former promoter Oscar De La Hoya: "He's f**king crazy"

Chris Taylor - September 30, 2023

Canelo Alvarez has taken aim at his former promoter Oscar De La Hoya ahead of his highly anticipated title fight with Jermell Charlo.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou reacts after Tyson Fury signs on to fight Oleksandr Usyk

Chris Taylor - September 30, 2023
Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk sign contracts for undisputed heavyweight championship fight

Susan Cox - September 29, 2023

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have signed contracts for an undisputed heavyweight championship fight.

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo
Canelo Alvarez

“Prime” Canelo Alvarez sends a message to his doubters ahead of Jermell Charlo fight: “You'll see Saturday night”

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2023

Boxing sensation Canelo Alvarez believes he is still in his prime heading into his showdown with Jermell Charlo this weekend.

Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor
Dillon Danis

Conor McGregor reveals he never trained with Dillon Danis for 'El Jefe's' boxing match against Logan Paul

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023

Conor McGregor didn’t train with Dillon Danis after all.

Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson claims Francis Ngannou beating Tyson Fury "would be the biggest upset in the history of entertainment"

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023

Mike Tyson has been training Francis Ngannou for his fight against Tyson Fury, and knows if the former UFC heavyweight champion wins it would be the biggest upset ever.