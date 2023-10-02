Photo | Dillon Danis shares his physique 2 weeks out of boxing match with Logan Paul

Dillon Danis is flaunting his new physique two weeks out from his scheduled boxing match with Logan Paul.

Danis (2-0 MMA) and Paul (0-1 Boxing) are set to collide in the co-headliner of the ‘MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card’ on October 14th in Manchester, England.

The event itself is headlined by a cruiserweight fight between KSI and Tommy Fury.

In the lead up to their boxing bout, Danis and Paul have been involved in a pre-fight press conference brawl as well as sharing words in a heated face-to-face interview.

Unfortunately for Dillon Danis, he’s perhaps taken things too far by posting images and videos of Nina Agdal, Logan Paul’s fiance. These social media posts have not been received well by Agdal, who in turn is suing Danis for harassment and humiliation. The 31-year-old Danish model has also taken out a restraining order against the fighter.

Despite the pending lawsuit, and hints of pulling out of the fight all together, ‘El Jefe’ recently took to ‘X‘ where he flaunted his physique just two weeks shy of his scheduled in-ring debut.

Dillon Danis has of course been training with the likes of former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira ahead of the Logan Paul matchup.

‘Poatan’ discussed training with the Bellator fighter during a recent edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

“Yeah, he was just in here today in my gym,” Pereira stated through an interpreter when asked about training with Dillon Danis before his boxing match with Logan Paul. “It was a great training, he said he enjoyed rounds with a specific type of sparring, it was a very nice train… No, it was the second time [we trained], the first time we trained was a few months ago. But Alex was still recovering from some fights, still a bit injured, so they just did a few positions on the ground. Some boxing.”

He continued, “Today, it was really boxing… Well, Alex is going to travel now for a few days. Maybe [we’ll train] one more time before the fight because he really enjoyed the training. He was able to move a lot, Dillon enjoyed it too. Dillon was able to pick up a lot of stuff today, so it was very good actually.”

Do you think Dillon Danis will show up for his scheduled fight with Logan Paul in two weeks?

If he doesn’t, Mike Perry is on tap to be the backup fighter.