Dillon Danis announces he is “out” of his proposed boxing match with Logan Paul

By Susan Cox - October 5, 2023

Dillon Danis announces he is ‘out’ of his proposed boxing match with Logan Paul.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis

The YouTuber, Logan Paul, and MMA fighter, Dillon Danis, were scheduled to step inside the boxing ring on Saturday, October 14th at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Logan Paul has been claiming that Dillon Danis is trying to get out of their boxing match by using the lawsuit his fiance, Nina Agdal, brought against the fighter.

Logan took to Instagram just over a week ago with the following message to Danis:

“This dude is whining on Twitter, talking about ‘they’re suing me, I’ve got lawsuits up the ass, I don’t know if I want to do this anymore’. Shut up stupid! Trying to use a completely unrelated lawsuit, that a woman is trying to hold you accountable for committing a federal crime because you stalked her ass and cyber bullied her as an excuse to pull out of the fight.”

Danis had been targeting Agdal, posting photos and videos of the model, which ultimately landed him in hot water. A lawsuit and restraining order came as a result of his antics.

There has been much speculation that the 30-year-old would pull out of the fight, just like he did with KSI.

Danis and KSI were scheduled to box earlier this year, but Danis pulled out of the fight ten days before.

With only 10 days before the Logan Paul fight, it looks like Déjà vu.

Danis took to ‘X‘ with the following statement:

“Logan bragging about lawsuits again he isn’t built for the fight game, this pussy doesn’t deserve me I’m out.”

Are you surprised that Dillon Danis is out? Do you think he may reconsider – perhaps it’s just another way of making headlines? Or, perhaps Danis is just running scared…

Either way, it now appears that Mike Perry will be squaring off with Logan Paul on October 14.

Do you prefer the Perry vs Paul fight? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

