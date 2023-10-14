Logan Paul defeats Dillon Danis via DQ (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of today’s Misfits Boxing ‘The Prime Card’ results, including the co-main event between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Paul (0-1 Boxing) and Danis (2-0 MMA) will finally settle their ongoing beef in the ring this afternoon in Manchester, England.

In the lead up to their boxing bout, Danis and Paul have been involved in a pre-fight press conference brawl as well as sharing words in a heated face-to-face interview.

Unfortunately for Dillon Danis, he’s perhaps taken things too far by posting images and videos of Nina Agdal, Logan Paul’s fiance. These social media posts have not been received well by Agdal, who in turn is suing Danis for harassment and humiliation. The 31-year-old Danish model has also taken out a restraining order against the fighter.

Today’s bout will mark Paul’s first fight since 2021. Meanwhile, Dillon Danis hasn’t been seen in combat since a submission win in the Bellator cage in 2019.

Round one of this 195lbs boxing match begins and Logan Paul is pawing with his jab to start. Dillon Danis trying to force the clinch early. Paul continues to push his jab at range. He lands a right hand over the top. Danis not doing much. Paul jabs the body then goes up top. Combination work and lands a good right to the body.

Round two and Logan Paul continues to touch up Dillon Danis at range. He lands to the body and then connects with a right hand over the top. ‘El Jefe’ lands a right hand, maybe his first of the fight, and he continues to chirp at the YouTuber. Paul steps in and gets off a 1-2. He follows that up with a big right hand that gets Danis backing up! Paul is swinging wildly now. The round comes to an end.

Round three and Logan Paul comes out aggressively. He lands some good shots to the body. Dillon Danis still covering up. He’s not doing anything offensive. Paul being more measured here though, picking his shots. Danis rolls to his back and invites Paul into his guard. The referee gives a warning. More jabs from Paul to close out the round.

Round four and Dillon Danis opens with a lead right. He lands the right again. Logan Paul with a good 1-2. Danis jabs forward, but misses. Paul jabs to the body. Triple-jab and a right by Paul. He landed two of those jabs, too.

Round five and Logan Paul lands a big combo that gets Danis backed into the corner where he starts swinging. Danis finally punches his way off the ropes but he’s pretty clearly fighting just to make it to the final bell at this point. Paul keeps hitting him with 1-2’s. Paul is cruising here. He lands a hook and then a straight that gets Danis backing up.

Round six and Dillon Danis attempts a double leg takedown but he can’t even secure that. Logan Paul shakes him off and has a chuckle. Danis charges forward and the ring turns into a riot scene. This one is all over folks.

Official Result: Logan Paul def. Dillon Danis via DQ

What did you think of today’s Paul vs. Danis contest? Who would you like to see Logan fight next?