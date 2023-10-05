Mike Perry says he’s “in” for Dillon Danis against Logan Paul, ‘El Jefe’ claims he’s still fighting October 14

By Josh Evanoff - October 5, 2023

As of now, it’s unclear if Mike Perry or Dillon Danis will face Logan Paul in a boxing match.

Logan Paul and Mike Perry

Later this month, ‘El Jefe’ is currently scheduled to face ‘The Maverick’ on DAZN pay-per-view. As many fans are likely aware, Logan Paul and others publically questioned if Dillon Danis would show up to the fight. As a result, Mike Perry was signed to be the backup opponent for the fight.

Over the last few weeks, Dillon Danis has teased again and again that he was out of the boxing match. At the same time, Logan Paul continued to talk trash to the former Bellator fighter. Thus, making it seem that Mike Perry’s services won’t be needed for October 14th.

That was until today. On social media, Dillon Danis slammed Logan Paul for his fiancee’s ongoing lawsuit against him. At the same time, he stated that he was “out”. That, combined with a Mike Perry post to social media made many believe that ‘Platinum’ is officially in. In the video, the UFC veteran just stated that he “was in”, hinting at the boxing match.

RELATED: LOGAN PAUL CONFIRMS VADA DRUG TESTING FOR DILLON DANIS BOXING MATCH: “MY PHYSIQUE IS BECAUSE OF MY HARD WORK”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OverDogs Podcast (@overdogspodcast)


However, following Mike Perry’s video announcing that he was in, Dillon Danis again took to social media. On X, he stated that he would see Logan Paul on October 14th, and put up another post about the bout.

As of now, it’s not clear who will be boxing the YouTuber-turned-boxer, as there’s been no public statement released. However, what is clear is that this is just another bump in the road in what has been a rocky return for Paul.

What do you make of this situation? Who would you rather see Logan Paul fight in his boxing return? Dillon Danis or Mike Perry?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

