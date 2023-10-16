Dillon Danis reveals he will be appealing loss to Logan Paul due to “multiple offenses”

By Cole Shelton - October 16, 2023

Dillon Danis will be appealing the DQ loss he suffered to Logan Paul on Saturday.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul

Danis made his boxing debut against Paul on the PRIME card in Manchester, England. It was a fight that got a ton of hype due to Danis’ trash talk and antics. However, in the bout itself, Danis rarely threw many punches as Paul dominated and was cruising to a decision win.

However, in the fifth round, Paul’s security nearly entered the ring. Then, in the sixth round after Dillon Danis attempted a guillotine, Paul’s security entered the ring and a melee ensued. After the sides got separated, Danis was DQ’d as Logan Paul was named the victor, but now taking to X, the Bellator fighter announced he would be appealing the result.

“There was multiple offenses I’ll be submitting my appeal to the commission today,” Danis wrote.

RELATED: Tommy Fury defeats KSI (highlights).

A team member entering the ring during the fight should result in a DQ for the fighter. Logan Paul’s security guard did enter the ring early, which means Paul should have been disqualified, but the ref ended up DQ’ing Danis for his antics as he felt like the Bellator fighter started the brawl.

As of right now, it’s uncertain if the appeal will actually happen and if Dillon Danis can win it. If it does, it would be quite the turn of events, and could potentially lead to a rematch with Logan Paul. But, whether or not fans will have any interest in that is to be seen.

As for his fighting career, whether or not Dillon Danis will box again is to be seen. His fight against Logan Paul was his first since June of 2019 when he submitted Max Humphrey by first-round submission at Bellator 222. Prior to that, in his MMA debut, Danis submitted Kyle Walker by first-round submission at Bellator 198.

Related

Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis issues high stakes challenge to Jake Paul: “If you knock me out I’ll retire forever”

Harry Kettle - October 16, 2023
Jake Paul Dillon Danis
Jake Paul

Jake Paul slams Dillon Danis following boxing match with his brother Logan

Fernando Quiles - October 15, 2023

Jake Paul has put Dillon Danis on blast for his antics during the Logan Paul fight.

Dillon Danis
Logan Paul

Dillon Danis issues statement following DQ loss to Logan Paul

Fernando Quiles - October 15, 2023

Dillon Danis has spoken out after losing to Logan Paul via disqualification.

Logan Paul, Dillon Danis, Boxing
Dillon Danis

Pros react after Logan Paul defeats Dillon Danis

Chris Taylor - October 14, 2023

Today’s Misfits Boxing ‘The Prime Card’ was co-headlined by a highly anticipated fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Logan Paul, Dillon Danis, KO, Boxing
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul defeats Dillon Danis via DQ (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 14, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s Misfits Boxing ‘The Prime Card’ results, including the co-main event between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Gordon Ryan and Logan Paul

WATCH | Dillon Danis erupts after Logan Paul brings out Gordon Ryan for their weigh-ins face-off

Josh Evanoff - October 13, 2023
Brendan-Schaub-Dillon-Danis-Jake-Paul
Dillon Danis

Jake Paul claims Dillon Danis was nothing more than “a puppet” to help sell the Logan Paul fight: “He’s gonna go bankrupt”

Harry Kettle - October 13, 2023

Jake Paul has lashed out at Dillon Danis as his brother Logan prepares to take on the BJJ specialist this weekend.

Logan Paul, Chris Hansen
Logan Paul

WATCH | Logan Paul brings out 'To Catch A Predator' Host Chris Hansen To Confront Dillon Danis

Cole Shelton - October 12, 2023

Logan Paul went face-to-face with Dillon Danis on Thursday ahead of their boxing match on Saturday and he brought a guest with him.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

WATCH | Dillon Danis cuts Logan Paul's face during scuffle at press conference

Josh Evanoff - October 12, 2023

Dillon Danis cut Logan Paul’s face at the press conference ahead of their high-profile boxing match.

Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Video | Dillon Danis turns his Misfits Boxing open workout into a spectacle

Harry Kettle - October 12, 2023

Dillon Danis had some fun at his Misfits Boxing open workout this week ahead of his clash with Logan Paul.