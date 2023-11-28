Dana White slams reported KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis PPV buys: “They’re lying motherf*ckers”

By Josh Evanoff - November 28, 2023

Dana White doesn’t believe that KSI and Logan Paul’s boxing returns did 1.3 million pay-per-view buys.

Logan Paul, Dillon Danis, KO, Boxing

In October, ‘The Nightmare’ and ‘The Maverick’ returned against separate opponents. In the main event, KSI faced the undefeated Tommy Fury in his biggest boxing challenge to date. Meanwhile, Logan Paul faced former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis in the co-main event.

Ultimately, the two had vastly different fortunes on fight night. KSI wound up dropping a unanimous decision to ‘TNT’, while Logan Paul emerged with a DQ victory over ‘El Jefe’. While neither fight was very exciting, post-fight reports alleged that the event did 1.3 million pay-per-view buys.

Dana White has quite a grudge with that allegation. Speaking in a recent interview with The Full Send Podcast, he discussed the event. There, the UFC executive stated that there was no way that the boxing event featuring KSI and Logan Paul drew that number.

RELATED: DANA WHITE TEASES UFC SUPERFIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT, WITHOUT CONOR MCGREGOR: “JUST POPPED UP”

Dana White

(via UFC)

“Let me tell you just how hard it is to sell 1.3 million pay-per-view buys,” Dana White stated when asked about KSI and Logan Paul’s boxing return last month. “And if you did sell 1.3, if you sold f*cking 700,000 pay-per-view buys they’d be putting on fights fucking ten times a year. When you hear those kinds of numbers fly around the PPV world, they’re lying motherfuckers. Don’t ever believe that shit.”

He continued, “You know how much f*cking money that is if they cut a deal and did 1.3 million pay-per-view buys?… I like Logan and some of the guys involved in this s*it. If you come out and say that you did 1.3 million pay-per-view buys, you’re lying through your f*cking teeth. Lying through your teeth.”

What do you make of these comments from Dana White? Do you believe the event’s reported buy rate?

Boxing News Dana White Dillon Danis KSI Logan Paul

