WATCH | Dillon Danis cuts Logan Paul’s face during scuffle at press conference

By Josh Evanoff - October 12, 2023

Dillon Danis cut Logan Paul’s face at the press conference ahead of their high-profile boxing match.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis

‘El Jefe’ and ‘The Maverick’ are set to clash this Saturday night on DAZN pay-per-view. The boxing match will be Logan Paul’s first since 2021, and the first of Dillon Danis’ career. They will clash in the co-main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury, another influencer bout that has captured a lot of attention.

Nonetheless, things have been heated between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. The YouTuber’s fiancee, Nina Agdal, has been dragged into the buildup of the bout by the Bellator fighter. He repeatedly posted pictures of the model, including some that were allegedly stolen from her private accounts.

That led to a lawsuit between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, ahead of their boxing match. Due to that situation, there have been many who have doubted that the fight will go through. As of now, it’s scheduled to go ahead, but that could change after today’s press conference.

In keeping with the previous interactions with each other, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis were heated. Throughout the presser, the two traded heated words, mostly about the lawsuit. Near the end of the press conference, however, things got physical.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Happy Punch (@happypunch)


Logan Paul stood up and threw a bottle of PRIME at Dillon Danis. In response, the Bellator fighter threw a microphone at his opponent, hitting him square in the face. Instantly, the YouTuber-turned-boxer began bleeding everywhere and was quickly rushed offstage.

Following the scuffle, Logan Paul wasn’t seen again at the press conference. Instead, it was backup boxer Mike Perry, who went face-to-face with Dillon Danis instead. However, ‘The Maverick’ later added to social media that he intends to fight Saturday.

What do you make of this video? Will you watch Paul vs. Danis on Saturday night?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Dillon Danis Logan Paul

