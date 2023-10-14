Pros react after Logan Paul defeats Dillon Danis

By Chris Taylor - October 14, 2023

Today’s Misfits Boxing ‘The Prime Card’ was co-headlined by a highly anticipated fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Logan Paul, Dillon Danis, Boxing

Paul (0-1 Boxing) was returning to combat sports action for the first time since having an exhibition match-up with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

Meanwhile, Dillon Danis (2-0 MMA) had last seen competition at Bellator 222 in 2019, where he defeated Max Humphrey (3-3 MMA) by way of submission. The 30-year-old was making his boxing debut this afternoon in Manchester.

In the lead up to their boxing bout, ‘El Jefe’ and Logan Paul were involved in a pre-fight press conference brawl as well as sharing words in a heated face-to-face interview.

In addition to that, Danis was also busy making headlines for unleashing a social media attack on Nina Agdal, Logan Paul’s fiance.  Those actions in turn led to Agdal suing Danis for harassment and humiliation.

Due to all the pre-fight drama, today’s Paul vs. Danis bout was arguably the most anticipated fight of the weekend.

The contest itself proved to be a laughable affair. Logan Paul was seemingly cruising to victory with the use of his jab, while ‘El Jefe’ didn’t do much at all aside for cover up and look for a late takedown in round six. The bout ultimately was ruled a disqualification after chaos broke out in the ring.

Official Result: Logan Paul def. Dillon Danis via DQ in Round 6

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Paul vs. Danis’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Logan Paul defeating Dillon Danis this afternoon in Manchester:

What was your reaction to today’s Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis boxing match?

