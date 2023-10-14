Pros react after Logan Paul defeats Dillon Danis
Today’s Misfits Boxing ‘The Prime Card’ was co-headlined by a highly anticipated fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.
Paul (0-1 Boxing) was returning to combat sports action for the first time since having an exhibition match-up with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2021.
Meanwhile, Dillon Danis (2-0 MMA) had last seen competition at Bellator 222 in 2019, where he defeated Max Humphrey (3-3 MMA) by way of submission. The 30-year-old was making his boxing debut this afternoon in Manchester.
In the lead up to their boxing bout, ‘El Jefe’ and Logan Paul were involved in a pre-fight press conference brawl as well as sharing words in a heated face-to-face interview.
In addition to that, Danis was also busy making headlines for unleashing a social media attack on Nina Agdal, Logan Paul’s fiance. Those actions in turn led to Agdal suing Danis for harassment and humiliation.
Due to all the pre-fight drama, today’s Paul vs. Danis bout was arguably the most anticipated fight of the weekend.
The contest itself proved to be a laughable affair. Logan Paul was seemingly cruising to victory with the use of his jab, while ‘El Jefe’ didn’t do much at all aside for cover up and look for a late takedown in round six. The bout ultimately was ruled a disqualification after chaos broke out in the ring.
Official Result: Logan Paul def. Dillon Danis via DQ in Round 6
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Paul vs. Danis’ below:
Paul vs Dannis has been a great promotion tbh
— Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) October 13, 2023
Logan, me and her, what’s up.
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2023
Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul is up next 🥊 #KSIFury #Boxing
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 14, 2023
Two Fanny pads get the strap
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2023
I am now. https://t.co/Vwq7R9GcnI
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 14, 2023
I hope Dillion Dani’s isn’t representing MMa in this one
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 14, 2023
These guys making bank for this??? Cmon son. #PaulVsFury #Misfits
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 14, 2023
High level fight between Paul and Danis 🤯
— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) October 14, 2023
Danis got this fight because he's great at being a troll, he quadrupled his following because he's great at being a troll, he got sued because he's great at being a troll, he showed up and made this a terrible match because he's great at being a troll.
Everyone got trolled.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 14, 2023
Fights like Lebrun plays. EPO is very effective.
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 14, 2023
This fight is so dumb. #Misfitsboxing
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 14, 2023
You know things aren’t well when the commentators go in on you lol
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 14, 2023
We dont wana see these fights go to decision
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 14, 2023
Post-fight reactions to Logan Paul defeating Dillon Danis this afternoon in Manchester:
Can’t believe y’all paid for this
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 14, 2023
Logan just won 8 rounds out of 6
— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 14, 2023
What a spectacle, ya’s’r welcome.
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2023
🔑 @ForgedStout pic.twitter.com/rdIj9l74jp
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2023
DILLONS LUCKY SECURITY STOPPED ME FUCKING PUSSY
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 14, 2023
I was impressed by @dillondanis.
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2023
What was your reaction to today’s Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis boxing match?
