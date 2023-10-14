Pros react after Logan Paul defeats Dillon Danis

Today’s Misfits Boxing ‘The Prime Card’ was co-headlined by a highly anticipated fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Paul (0-1 Boxing) was returning to combat sports action for the first time since having an exhibition match-up with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

Meanwhile, Dillon Danis (2-0 MMA) had last seen competition at Bellator 222 in 2019, where he defeated Max Humphrey (3-3 MMA) by way of submission. The 30-year-old was making his boxing debut this afternoon in Manchester.

In the lead up to their boxing bout, ‘El Jefe’ and Logan Paul were involved in a pre-fight press conference brawl as well as sharing words in a heated face-to-face interview.

In addition to that, Danis was also busy making headlines for unleashing a social media attack on Nina Agdal, Logan Paul’s fiance. Those actions in turn led to Agdal suing Danis for harassment and humiliation.

Due to all the pre-fight drama, today’s Paul vs. Danis bout was arguably the most anticipated fight of the weekend.

The contest itself proved to be a laughable affair. Logan Paul was seemingly cruising to victory with the use of his jab, while ‘El Jefe’ didn’t do much at all aside for cover up and look for a late takedown in round six. The bout ultimately was ruled a disqualification after chaos broke out in the ring.

Official Result: Logan Paul def. Dillon Danis via DQ in Round 6

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Paul vs. Danis’ below:

Paul vs Dannis has been a great promotion tbh — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) October 13, 2023

Logan, me and her, what’s up. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2023

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul is up next 🥊 #KSIFury #Boxing — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 14, 2023

Two Fanny pads get the strap — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2023

I hope Dillion Dani’s isn’t representing MMa in this one — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 14, 2023

These guys making bank for this??? Cmon son. #PaulVsFury #Misfits — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 14, 2023

High level fight between Paul and Danis 🤯 — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) October 14, 2023

Danis got this fight because he's great at being a troll, he quadrupled his following because he's great at being a troll, he got sued because he's great at being a troll, he showed up and made this a terrible match because he's great at being a troll. Everyone got trolled. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 14, 2023

Fights like Lebrun plays. EPO is very effective. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 14, 2023

This fight is so dumb. #Misfitsboxing — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 14, 2023

You know things aren’t well when the commentators go in on you lol — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 14, 2023

We dont wana see these fights go to decision — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 14, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Logan Paul defeating Dillon Danis this afternoon in Manchester:

Can’t believe y’all paid for this — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 14, 2023

Logan just won 8 rounds out of 6 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 14, 2023

What a spectacle, ya’s’r welcome. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2023

DILLONS LUCKY SECURITY STOPPED ME FUCKING PUSSY — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 14, 2023

I was impressed by @dillondanis. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2023

What was your reaction to today’s Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis boxing match?