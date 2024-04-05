Logan Paul tries to persuade WWE’s Triple H into allowing UFC crossover fight: “Send me!”

WWE superstar and boxer Logan Paul is ready to head into the world of the UFC.

‘The Maverick’ hasn’t competed since his victory over Dillon Danis in the boxing ring last year. In October, Logan Paul largely dominated the former Bellator fighter through six rounds of action. With seconds remaining, ‘El Jefe’ attempted to takedown and guillotine the YouTuber, failing at both and resulting in a massive brawl.

Logan Paul wound up emerging with the disqualification victory, his first win as a professional boxer. Since then, the YouTuber has been busy in the world of the WWE. The TKO-owned company signed Paul to a full-time deal in 2022 and he has been killing it since. However, that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have other ambitions.

With his brother Jake fighting Mike Tyson in July, Logan Paul is ready for a fight himself. In a recent podcast appearance with WWE CCO Triple H, ‘The Maverick’ discussed the subject of fighting in the UFC. Given that the WWE and UFC are owned by both companies, Paul believes that a crossover makes sense.

Furthermore, if anyone is going to crossover from the WWE to the UFC, he believes it should be him. Beyond his boxing matches, Paul was previously a wrestler during his days of high school and college in Ohio. If the right matchup comes up, he would jump at the opportunity to show his skill from the mats.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul teases potential move to the UFC

“Send me, send me.” Logan Paul responded to WWE CCO Triple H, discussing a potential move into the UFC. “What do you mean [maybe]? I wrestled, and I wrestle now. I would totally do it, for the right dance partner. Yeah, I would love to do a UFC fight. Now, that you two are partners, at the right time it could make a lot of sense.”

He concluded, “…I’m your guy. Seriously, I’m your guy.”

The subject of Logan Paul fighting in the UFC has been brought up various times over the years. ‘The Maverick’ previously pitched the idea to Dana White himself, who didn’t shoot it down. Paul has also tapped lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett as a future opponent if he makes the crossover.

While ‘The Baddy’ competes down at lightweight, he’s shown interest in taking a fight with Logan Paul if offered. As of now, the Brit hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 in December. That win over ‘El Cucuy’ moved Pimblett’s winning streak to seven.

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Logan Paul take a fight in the UFC?