WATCH | Logan Paul brings out ‘To Catch A Predator’ Host Chris Hansen To Confront Dillon Danis

By Cole Shelton - October 12, 2023

Logan Paul went face-to-face with Dillon Danis on Thursday ahead of their boxing match on Saturday and he brought a guest with him.

Logan Paul, Chris Hansen

In the lead-up to the fight, Danis has posted photos of Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal with other men and in other relationships. He has posted hundreds of photos, which had forced Agdal to sue him.

Although some fighters have taken aim at Logan Paul for allowing his fiancee to sue Dillon Danis, he doesn’t care. Instead, he has called Danis a predator, and at their press conference on Thursday, he brought up TV show host Chris Hansen, who hosts To Catch A Predator.

“Dillon Danis is a stalker, you have over 600 photos of my fiancee on your phone. On your personal phone, you have an entire gallery of a woman you’ve never met before. That’s weird, right? That’s not normal behavior. You’re a stalker, you’re a cyber bully. In fact, Dillon, you’re a predator, you’re a predator. This Saturday, October 14, I’m going to catch you. In fact, I brought an expert because we’re going to catch you. I got my boy Chris Hansen. This Saturday, October 14, me and Chris Hansen are going to catch a predator,” Logan Paul said.

Dillon Danis did credit Logan Paul for it, saying it was a good one, but he also wasn’t fazed by it. Both remain confident, but after the press conference, the two started throwing stuff at each other when Danis threw his mic at Paul and it hit him in the face and cut him open. However, Paul has made it clear he will still be fighting on Saturday and vows to KO Danis.

Logan Paul last boxed in June of 2021 when he went eight rounds against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout. His lone pro fight was a split decision loss to KSI after they fought to a draw while they were amateurs.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dillon Danis Logan Paul

Related

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis

WATCH | Dillon Danis cuts Logan Paul's face during scuffle at press conference

Josh Evanoff - October 12, 2023
Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Video | Dillon Danis turns his Misfits Boxing open workout into a spectacle

Harry Kettle - October 12, 2023

Dillon Danis had some fun at his Misfits Boxing open workout this week ahead of his clash with Logan Paul.

Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Logan Paul issues lengthy response to Brendan Schaub after being accused of breaking the first rule of fight club

Cole Shelton - October 10, 2023

Logan Paul has fired back at Brendan Schaub.

Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor
Dillon Danis

Conor McGregor encourages Dillon Danis to “make the walk” against Logan Paul: “Pull guard and break his leg”

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2023

Conor McGregor is vouching for Dillon Danis to go rogue in his boxing match against Logan Paul.

Logan Paul
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul issues statement after both Mike Perry and Dillon Danis claim they will be fighting him October 14: “Don’t let Dillon fool you”

Josh Evanoff - October 5, 2023

Following comments from Mike Perry and Dillon Danis about boxing him, Logan Paul has released a statement.

Logan Paul and Mike Perry

Mike Perry says he’s “in” for Dillon Danis against Logan Paul, ‘El Jefe’ claims he’s still fighting October 14

Josh Evanoff - October 5, 2023
Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis announces he is “out” of his proposed boxing match with Logan Paul

Susan Cox - October 5, 2023

Dillon Danis announces he is ‘out’ of his proposed boxing match with Logan Paul.

Ian Machado Garry and Dillon Danis
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry reacts to Dillon Danis calling him out

Cole Shelton - October 4, 2023

Ian Machado Garry has responded to Dillon Danis calling him out.

Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland responds after Dillon Danis dubs him “an easy first fight” for UFC debut

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2023

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has responded to Dillon Danis after he called him an easy fight.

Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis reveals he considered suicide after having to undergo multiple knee surgeries

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2023

Dillon Danis has revealed some of the mental health struggles he went through after undergoing multiple knee surgeries.