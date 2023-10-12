WATCH | Logan Paul brings out ‘To Catch A Predator’ Host Chris Hansen To Confront Dillon Danis

Logan Paul went face-to-face with Dillon Danis on Thursday ahead of their boxing match on Saturday and he brought a guest with him.

In the lead-up to the fight, Danis has posted photos of Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal with other men and in other relationships. He has posted hundreds of photos, which had forced Agdal to sue him.

Although some fighters have taken aim at Logan Paul for allowing his fiancee to sue Dillon Danis, he doesn’t care. Instead, he has called Danis a predator, and at their press conference on Thursday, he brought up TV show host Chris Hansen, who hosts To Catch A Predator.

“Dillon Danis is a stalker, you have over 600 photos of my fiancee on your phone. On your personal phone, you have an entire gallery of a woman you’ve never met before. That’s weird, right? That’s not normal behavior. You’re a stalker, you’re a cyber bully. In fact, Dillon, you’re a predator, you’re a predator. This Saturday, October 14, I’m going to catch you. In fact, I brought an expert because we’re going to catch you. I got my boy Chris Hansen. This Saturday, October 14, me and Chris Hansen are going to catch a predator,” Logan Paul said.

Dillon Danis did credit Logan Paul for it, saying it was a good one, but he also wasn’t fazed by it. Both remain confident, but after the press conference, the two started throwing stuff at each other when Danis threw his mic at Paul and it hit him in the face and cut him open. However, Paul has made it clear he will still be fighting on Saturday and vows to KO Danis.

Logan Paul last boxed in June of 2021 when he went eight rounds against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout. His lone pro fight was a split decision loss to KSI after they fought to a draw while they were amateurs.