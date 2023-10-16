REPORT | KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis drew over one million pay-per-view buys

By Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2023

The Misfits Boxing event headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury reportedly earned 1.3 million pay-per-view buys.

KSI vs Tommy Fury

The high-profile event went down over the weekend in Manchester, headlined by ‘The Nightmare’. Co-headlined by Logan Paul, the event was nicknamed The PRIME card, a nod to the YouTubers’ hydration drink. At the event, ‘The Maverick’ faced Dillon Danis, while KSI faced Tommy Fury.

The pay-per-view offering also featured many other Misfits Boxing title fights on the undercard. Still, most of the attention was on the top two bouts, which didn’t exactly live up to the hype. In the main event, KSI dropped a controversial decision to Tommy Fury, while Logan Paul dominated Dillon Danis until a sixth-round disqualification. However, the latter stated that he would appeal the result.

Names such as Darren Till have already weighed in and bashed the event itself. Still, according to a recent report from Happy Punch, the event was a massive success. The card headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis reportedly earned around 1.3 million pay-per-view buys.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL ANNOUNCES HE WILL RETURN TO THE BOXING RING ON DECEMBER 15

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul

As of now, the report itself is yet to be confirmed by any of the men themselves, or Misfits Boxing. However, if turns out to be correct, it wouldn’t be a major shock. While Dillon Danis and Tommy Fury haven’t been proven pay-per-view draws on their own, that’s not the case for Logan Paul or KSI.

‘The Maverick’ previously generated over a million pay-per-view buys for his 2021 fight with Floyd Mayweather. Furthermore, KSI’s two fights with Logan Paul each also hit that same figure, making 1.3 pay-per-view buys on Saturday a very feasible possibility.

What do you make of this report? Did you watch the event? Did you enjoy KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis?

Dillon Danis KSI Logan Paul Tommy Fury

