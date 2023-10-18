Logan Paul rejects MMA rematch with Dillon Danis: “He doesn’t deserve the platform”

Logan Paul is seemingly ready to close out his rivalry with Dillon Danis after their boxing match.

‘The Maverick’ and ‘El Jefe’ clashed in the co-main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury on Saturday. The build to the fight was a heated one, as Dillon Danis routinely bashed Logan Paul’s fiancee. That eventually led to a lawsuit over harassment, as each man promised a knockout win.

Instead, it was just a boring, one-sided affair over the weekend. Logan Paul easily outboxed Dillon Danis, who barely threw any punches in the six-round bout. In the final round, the Bellator fighter went for a failed takedown, a guillotine, and a swing on a security guard. All of that led to a disqualification loss for the jiu-jitsu star.

Prior to the contest, the two shook hands on an MMA rematch, if Dillon Danis showed up to the boxing match. On his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul was asked about running it back inside the cage. There, he responded in the negative, stating that his former opponent didn’t deserve it.

“We’ll see, but he doesn’t deserve the platform,” Logan Paul stated in response to a question about an MMA rematch with Dillon Danis. “We saw the kind of person he is. I walked into the arena to boos, I left to cheers, nobody likes that dirty fighting s*it. You came to box, respect the sport, respect me as an opponent. Back up your words, are you a man?”

He continued, “You can’t talk that much s*it for three months. You can’t try to ruin someone’s life and come in there with that kind of performance… Who would hire this guy to fight? He sucks, he literally sucks.”

