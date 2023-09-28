Logan Paul reveals that Nate Diaz turned down an offer to face him in the WWE: “Where’s the hesitation?”

Logan Paul is revealing that Nate Diaz turned down an offer to face him in the WWE.

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) last fought and defeated Tony Ferguson (25-9 MMA) by submission at UFC 279 in September of 2022.

Following that victory, and after more than 15 years with the promotion, Nate Diaz said goodbye to the UFC.

As a free agent, the 38-year-old Diaz had quite a few options on the table, one of which was an offer to face Logan Paul in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Zach Rosenfield, Diaz’s manager, mentioned back in August that Nate had received an offer to meet Paul in the WWE.

Now, Logan Paul, during an appearance on ‘The MMA Hour’ is confirming that offer to Diaz saying (h/t Fightful):

“Yeah, they were (offered it). You know why I think it didn’t come to fruition? I don’t know. I think Nate wanted to fight Jake. There’s no doubt that any event that I do with the WWE would be massive. They’re one of the biggest sports organizations on the planet. Where’s the hesitation? I don’t understand it. I’m sure he has his reasons.”

As we well know, Nate Diaz accepted a boxing match with Logan’s brother Jake Paul. The bout occurred this past August at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas with ‘The Problem Child’ defeating Diaz by unanimous decision. With the win, Paul’s record in the ring now stands at 7 wins and 1 loss (4 of those wins via knockout).

As for Logan Paul, he’s scheduled to meet Bellator fighter Dillon Danis (2-0 MMA) in a boxing match which is scheduled for Saturday, October 14th in the Manchester Arena. There is speculation as to whether or not this fight will actually take place as rumors are swirling that ‘El Jefe’ may pull out of the bout.

Would you like to have seen Logan Paul vs Nate Diaz battle it out in the WWE?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!