Conor McGregor encourages Dillon Danis to “make the walk” against Logan Paul: “Pull guard and break his leg”

By Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2023

Conor McGregor is vouching for Dillon Danis to go rogue in his boxing match against Logan Paul.

Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor

Danis is scheduled to throw leather with Paul on October 14. There’s been a ton of speculation on whether or not Danis will show up to the fight. “El Jefe” recently trolled fans, claiming he was out of the fight before saying he was joking and that people take things too seriously. While Danis insists on showing up, McGregor thinks he should ditch the boxing and tear a limb.

Conor McGregor Calls For Dillon Danis To Go Rogue

In a recent post on the X platform, Conor McGregor had a message for Dillon Danis. He thinks his SBG Ireland teammate should ditch the boxing and go against the rules.

“Let’s go brother! Logan’s broken,” McGregor wrote. “Broken wrist. Broken heart. Pull guard and break his leg. Depending. Enjoy! Cash in time. Well done! Respect. Make the walk and you a winner.”

The buildup to Danis vs. Paul has been quite personal, to say the least. “El Jefe” has targeted Nina Agdal, Paul’s fiancée. The online trolling has consisted of Danis posting a slew of photos painting Agdal in a negative light. It has gotten to the point where Agdal is suing Danis and has been granted a non-physical restraining order.

Dillon Danis has shared his belief that Logan Paul is the one who is truly behind the lawsuit. Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen weighed in on the situation during an interview with “The Schmo.” Sonnen called the lawsuit a “scumbag move,” agreeing with Danis’ theory that the social media personality pushed for the legal battle.

Danis has threatened to pull out of the fight with Paul due to the lawsuit. If “El Jefe” pulls out of the fight without a legit reason, he will be fined $100,000.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Dillon Danis Logan Paul

