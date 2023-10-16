Darren Till slams ‘disgusting’ Dillon Danis performance against Logan Paul: “He physically and mentally can’t box”

By Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2023

Darren Till is the latest to take aim at the boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Darren Till and Dillon Danis

On Saturday night, ‘The Maverick’ and ‘El Jefe’ collided in the co-main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury. In the build to the fight, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis were heated, and both promised knockout victories. Instead, those such as Darren Till who were in attendance were left waiting for a blow that never came.

Instead, Logan Paul just easily outboxed Dillon Danis for six rounds, never leaving first gear. In the sixth round, the Bellator fighter shot for a takedown, but it was stuffed. Nonetheless, the bout ended in the final seconds of that round, in a disqualification after ‘El Jefe’ went for a guillotine, and nearly fought a security guard.

Many have blasted the fight itself, and now Darren Till is the latest to give his take. During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, he blasted Logan Paul, but more specifically Dillon Danis. ‘The Gorilla’ stated that no matter what Conor McGregor says, his teammate can’t box.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul

“No matter what Conor says, and no matter what he says, he can’t box,” Darren Till stated reacting to Dillon Danis’ loss to Logan Paul. “He physically, and mentally, can’t box… In terms of how good Dillon is in the jiu-jitsu world, I’m unaware. But I know he’s very good at jiu-jitsu. Obviously, that’s that on that side of things.”

He continued, “Logan, on the other hand, can’t box. He’s got no power. He is a very athletic guy, like he’s big, he’s strong, the stuff he does in the WWE, no normal person can do that. You have to give him credit for that side of things. But, in terms of boxing and the art and knockouts, it was preposterous… It was disgusting to watch, it really was.”

What do you make of these comments from Darren Till? Do you agree? Did you watch Logan Paul’s boxing match with Dillon Danis?

