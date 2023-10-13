WATCH | Dillon Danis erupts after Logan Paul brings out Gordon Ryan for their weigh-ins face-off

The Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis weigh-ins took a turn after Gordon Ryan appeared earlier today.

‘The Maverick’ and ‘El Jefe’ are set to face off tomorrow night in a high-profile boxing match. Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will meet in the co-main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury on DAZN. For the YouTuber-turned-boxer, the fight will be his first since a 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather.

Meanwhile, the boxing match will be the first of Dillon Danis’ combat sports career to date. As many are aware, the build-up to the fight has been very intense and heated. Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal, even sued the jiu-jitsu star for harassment after he posted several intimate pictures of her online. She alleges that some of those photos were taken illegally from her social media accounts.

Nonetheless, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis finally came face-to-face earlier today in Manchester. At weigh-ins, the YouTuber surprisingly brought out Gordon Ryan. ‘The King’ is a famous rival of the Bellator star, and has previously stated that he would have ‘El Jefe’ clean his cars for him.

Gordon Ryan echoed a similar sentiment when speaking at the ceremonial weigh-ins earlier today. Reacting to seeing his former rival with Logan Paul, Dillon Danis hit back at both, accusing them of steroids.

“Really I’m just here to retrieve Dillon because I need someone to clean my cars,” Gordon Ryan stated at Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis weigh-ins earlier today. “He’s the one who usually does it. So I came all the way here to retrieve him and take him home to Texas.”

The Bellator welterweight responded from across the stage, “That’s his steroid supplier, that’s who it is. Two juiceheads. Two f*cking juiceheads who don’t know how to really fight. Gordon is a little b*tch, that’s why he’s selling out!”

