Logan Paul issues statement after both Mike Perry and Dillon Danis claim they will be fighting him October 14: “Don’t let Dillon fool you”

Following comments from Mike Perry and Dillon Danis about boxing him, Logan Paul has released a statement.

‘The Maverick’ was originally slated to face ‘El Jefe’ on DAZN pay-per-view later this month. Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis is currently set to be the co-main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury. However, due to the Bellator fighter’s inactivity as of late, Mike Perry was brought in as the backup fighter.

For most of the build to the boxing match, Logan Paul has stated his belief that Dillon Danis will pull out. Those comments only became more amplified after the YouTuber’s fiancee sued his opponent, for harassment. At their press conference in August, ‘The Maverick’ even faced off with Mike Perry instead.

All of that came to a head earlier today. On social media, Dillon Danis claimed that due to the lawsuits, he was “out”. Quickly, Mike Perry stated that he would be boxing Logan Paul later this month in a clip uploaded to social media. Following his video, the Bellator fighter claimed that he was just joking, and would be fighting instead.

All of the drama has led Logan Paul to issue a statement on social media. On X, the YouTuber stated that Dillon Danis couldn’t pull out of the fight, as nobody would work with him again. He also added that regardless if it’s Mike Perry or ‘El Jefe’ he will emerge victorious on October 14th.

“Don’t let Dillon fool you… ” Logan Paul wrote on social media earlier today. “He knows that pulling out AGAIN would guarantee no fighter, fight organization, or legit brand will ever work with him because he’s an unreliable liar. Not to mention the embarrassment of pussying out against me. I’m going to break this predator physically, mentally, spiritually, and financially.”

He continued, ” This isn’t about just winning the fight; I’m going to destroy his entire life. But truthfully, idgaf who shows up on October 14 — the man across from me will be knocked out cold”

What do you make of these comments? Who do you want to see Logan Paul face in his boxing return? Mike Perry or Dillon Danis?