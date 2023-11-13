Logan Paul retires one month after win over Dillon Danis: “There’s no more money in boxing”

Just one month removed from his boxing match with Dillon Danis, Logan Paul is finally done fighting.

‘The Maverick’ made his long-awaited return to the ring last month in Manchester against ‘El Jefe’. There, Logan Paul easily outboxed his fierce rival for six rounds, barely getting hit by the former Bellator star. In round six, Dillon Danis was disqualified after attempting a takedown and guillotine on the YouTuber.

Post-fight, the loser filed an appeal to have the bout overturned, but that’s unlikely to lead anywhere. While Logan Paul’s rivalry with Dillon Danis hasn’t gone away, he passed on an MMA rematch post-fight. Despite the two shaking hands on a fight in the cage, that won’t be happening anytime soon due to their feud. Furthermore, it seems that the YouTuber is done fighting period.

During a recent interview on Fox Business, Logan Paul announced his retirement from boxing. In the interview, the WWE superstar stated that due to his success in professional wrestling, it’s an easy decision. That, and the lack of big-money promoters left in the sport itself. He also joked that he was undefeated, and accomplished everything there is to do in boxing.

“I think I’ve retired from boxing,” Logan Paul stated to Fox Business in an interview just one month removed from his win over Dillon Danis. “I think I’ve done enough in this sport, going undefeated at 25-0. So yeah, I’m going to be a wrestler now. Yeah, there’s no more money in boxing, every company is going broke.”

He continued, “Full-time wrestler. I beat Rey Mysterio, fair and square for the United States championship. It feels great, life feels different now… I feel good [retired].”

What do you make of these comments from Logan Paul? Do you have any interest in seeing the YouTuber in the boxing ring ever again?