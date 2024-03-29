Logan Paul reveals he had “suicidal thoughts” during CryptoZoo scandal: “It was the scam allegations”

Logan Paul has revealed that he experienced suicidal thoughts in the midst of the CryptoZoo scandal. As we all know, the Paul brothers are pretty controversial in their own right. Both Jake and Logan have had their fair share of issues outside of fighting, but in addition, they’ve also been exceptionally successful. RELATED: Logan Paul reveals he turned down Mike Tyson fight before brother Jake accepted: “I just think he’s too old” Once upon a time, Logan was involved in a CryptoZoo scandal that was uncovered by YouTuber Coffeezilla. While it all seems to be somewhat settling down now, Paul noted the impact it had on him during a recent interview.

Paul’s troubles

“It was the scam allegations,” Paul told Graham Bensinger on his YouTube channel. “The pit of despair I was in over Christmas time was caused by a YouTuber accusing me of scamming.”

“I had a bit of a mental breakdown one night and I was in a pretty dark spot,” Paul said. “For the first time in my life, I was having suicidal thoughts.

“I’ll never kill myself, ever, but the fact that my brain got to that spot and I’m imaginative and I can see things pretty vividly in my head — it’s why I like creating videos, I can see the final product before I put it on the screen. I was seeing some dark f****** s****. Some dark s***. I was spiraling. I’m just crying, sobbing.”

“I’m seeing this, I know me, I’m not a scammer,” Paul said. “I would never scam anyone. A, I don’t have to, and also, B, I’m hyper-cognizant that I’m only in the position that I’m in because of my fans.

“I made this game with the purest of intentions, but the people that we put in place to create it — this guy named Eddie [Ibanez] and an advisor we had named Jake [Greenbaum] — both turned out to be lying scumbags.”

