Logan Paul reveals he had “suicidal thoughts” during CryptoZoo scandal: “It was the scam allegations”

By Harry Kettle - March 29, 2024

Logan Paul has revealed that he experienced suicidal thoughts in the midst of the CryptoZoo scandal.

Logan Paul

As we all know, the Paul brothers are pretty controversial in their own right. Both Jake and Logan have had their fair share of issues outside of fighting, but in addition, they’ve also been exceptionally successful.

RELATED: Logan Paul reveals he turned down Mike Tyson fight before brother Jake accepted: “I just think he’s too old”

Once upon a time, Logan was involved in a CryptoZoo scandal that was uncovered by YouTuber Coffeezilla. While it all seems to be somewhat settling down now, Paul noted the impact it had on him during a recent interview.

Paul’s troubles

“It was the scam allegations,” Paul told Graham Bensinger on his YouTube channel. “The pit of despair I was in over Christmas time was caused by a YouTuber accusing me of scamming.”

“I had a bit of a mental breakdown one night and I was in a pretty dark spot,” Paul said. “For the first time in my life, I was having suicidal thoughts.

“I’ll never kill myself, ever, but the fact that my brain got to that spot and I’m imaginative and I can see things pretty vividly in my head — it’s why I like creating videos, I can see the final product before I put it on the screen. I was seeing some dark f****** s****. Some dark s***. I was spiraling. I’m just crying, sobbing.”

“I’m seeing this, I know me, I’m not a scammer,” Paul said. “I would never scam anyone. A, I don’t have to, and also, B, I’m hyper-cognizant that I’m only in the position that I’m in because of my fans.

“I made this game with the purest of intentions, but the people that we put in place to create it — this guy named Eddie [Ibanez] and an advisor we had named Jake [Greenbaum] — both turned out to be lying scumbags.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

What do you make of these comments from Logan Paul? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Logan Paul

Related

Georges St-Pierre, Dana White

Georges St-Pierre opens up on Dana White preventing Oscar De La Hoya boxing match: "F that guy"

Josh Evanoff - March 28, 2024
Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr.
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson explains why he had “the best 3 years” of his life while in prison

Susan Cox - March 28, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is explaining why he had ‘the best 3 years’ of his life while in prison.

Tyron Woodley, Manny Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao

Tyron Woodley reveals discussions with Manny Pacquiao for boxing return: "Are we fighting or what!?"

Josh Evanoff - March 27, 2024

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is hoping to face Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match later this year.

Mike Perry, Jake Paul
Mike Perry

Mike Perry calls out Jake Paul: “Test yourself for real”

Susan Cox - March 26, 2024

BKFC ‘King of Violence’ title holder Mike Perry has called out Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Jake Paul downplays Mike Tyson's punching power ahead of boxing match: "I have an iron chin"

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2024

Jake Paul really wants to taste Mike Tyson’s punching power in their boxing match this summer.

Jake Paul, Ben Askren

Ben Askren reflects on his one-off boxing match against Jake Paul: "He's actually kind of good, which is unfortunate"

Josh Evanoff - March 22, 2024
Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder

REPORT | Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder to return June 1st in Saudi Arabia

Josh Evanoff - March 22, 2024

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will reportedly be returning to the boxing ring in June.

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Jake Paul takes aim at “jealous” Conor McGregor for comments about his upcoming fight with Mike Tyson

Susan Cox - March 22, 2024

Jake Paul is taking aim at ‘jealous’ Conor McGregor for comments about his upcoming fight with Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Boxing News

Bernard Hopkins takes aim at “side show” Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight: “I could watch two turtles race and be more excited”

Harry Kettle - March 22, 2024

Boxing legend Bernard Hopkins has questioned the upcoming boxing showdown between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Dana White and Jake Paul
Dana White

Dana White brutally takes aim at Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: "He's going to fight Clint Eastwood next"

Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2024

UFC President Dana White really, really hates the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.