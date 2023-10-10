Logan Paul issues lengthy response to Brendan Schaub after being accused of breaking the first rule of fight club

By Cole Shelton - October 10, 2023

Logan Paul has fired back at Brendan Schaub.

Logan Paul

Paul is set to return to the boxing ring on Saturday, Oct. 14 in Manchester, England as he faces Dillon Danis. In the lead-up to the fight, Danis has been posting unflattering photos of Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal with other men. It has gone on for so long that Agdal is now suing Danis which Schaub isn’t a fan of.

“This bums me out. First rule of fight club 1. Don’t sue another fighter building the fight,” Schaub wrote about Paul vs. Danis.

After Brendan Schaub sent out his message, Logan Paul fired back at the former UFC heavyweight as he issued a lengthy response as to why Nina Agdal is suing Dillon Danis.

“It bums me out that 3 weeks ago I DM’d you Nina’s lawsuit details because of your ignorance & your response was “Oh Jesus. Did not know that. Not cool.” … Then you come on here talking about fight club rules like you’re the referee. This twisted ‘promotion’ has gone FAR beyond the fight game & you know that. Plus, I’m not the one suing him,” Logan Paul wrote.

“He picked a fight with an innocent woman who is standing up for herself the only way she can: by holding a predator legally accountable for breaking the law — any person who doesn’t understand that is a delusional twat. The lawsuit is HER choice, and I fully support her. Now I get to break his face in front of millions of people & ruin his entire life. Win win,” Logan Paul added.

Although some fighters have been disappointed that Logan Paul’s fiancée is suing Dillon Danis, the brash YouTuber has no problem with it.

Also, Paul is excited to beat up Danis himself, assuming the fight still happens, as the YouTuber has been worried that the Bellator fight still won’t show up.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brendan Schaub Logan Paul UFC

Related

Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker explains why he wants to fight Mateusz Gamrot his next time out

Cole Shelton - October 10, 2023
Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling believes “there's a very good chance” Marlon Vera defeats Sean O’Malley for a second time

Susan Cox - October 10, 2023

Aljamain Sterling believes ‘there’s a very good chance’ Marlon Vera defeats Sean O’Malley.

Khamzat Chimaev
Paulo Costa

Khamzat Chimaev accused of “sabotaging” Paulo Costa fight camp ahead of UFC 294

Susan Cox - October 10, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is being accused of ‘sabotaging’ Paulo Costa fight camp ahead of UFC 294.

Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC, Israel Adesanya
UFC

Sean Strickland explains why the 90’s was such “a better time” for humanity: “Y’all ever see True Lies?”

Susan Cox - October 10, 2023

Sean Strickland is explaining why the 90’s was such ‘a better time’ for humanity.

Jon Jones and Gordon Ryan
Jon Jones

Gordon Ryan suggests Jon Jones will “leave the sport at the top” following his fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - October 10, 2023

Grappling sensation Gordon Ryan has hinted that Jon Jones will retire from mixed martial arts after UFC 295.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 142 and UFC Vegas 81

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 142 with Sodiq Yusuff, Adrian Yanez, and Ashley Yoder

Cole Shelton - October 10, 2023
Jon Jones and Gordon Ryan
UFC

Jon Jones says he’s going to have “trouble sleeping” after being served “a large hot piece of humble pie” from Gordon Ryan

Susan Cox - October 9, 2023

Jon Jones says he’s going to have ‘trouble sleeping’ after being served ‘a large hot piece of humble pie’ from Gordon Ryan.

Bobby Green and Grant Dawson
Grant Dawson

What's next for Bobby Green and Grant Dawson after UFC Vegas 80?

Cole Shelton - October 9, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 80, lightweights threw down as Bobby Green took on the 10th-ranked Grant Dawson.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Cain Velasquez breaks down "the greatest ever" Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

Cole Shelton - October 9, 2023

Cain Velasquez is interested in seeing how Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic plays out at UFC 295.

Jason Knight and Conor McGregor
Jason Knight

Jason Knight claims Conor McGregor didn't show up for a "good solid week" of TUF 31 practices

Cole Shelton - October 9, 2023

Jason Knight says Conor McGregor rarely showed up to TUF 31 practices and filming.