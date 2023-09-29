Conor McGregor reveals he never trained with Dillon Danis for ‘El Jefe’s’ boxing match against Logan Paul

By Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023

Conor McGregor didn’t train with Dillon Danis after all.

Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor

Danis is set to make his boxing debut on Oct. 14 against Logan Paul, and the Bellator fighter said he would work with his longtime teammate, McGregor. In August, the Irishman confirmed he would be helping Danis out for this fight and guaranteed the Bellator fighter would win.

“Dillon will win for sure,” McGregor told Matchroom. “[Paul is] already backtracking right now, they awoke an animal. I’ve known Dillon for years, I’ve trained with him many times. I’ve helped him, I’m guiding him. I’m gonna train him for this, and I guarantee a win.”

However, now with the fight being just two weeks away, Conor McGregor revealed to All Out Fighting that he didn’t get a chance to train with Dillon Danis for ‘El Jefe’s’ boxing match. But, the Irishman is still confident in his teammate to get the job done.

“Dillon’s gonna win, Dillon will win. You know, he had the baby, we didn’t get to train together. So, I don’t know the ins and outs. I know he’s doing well, he’s still training and he’s gonna go for it… He’s had a baby, he had a new baby so I tried to bring him out. Dillon’s good,” McGregor said to All Out Fighting.

Although Dillon Danis wasn’t able to train with Conor McGregor, he did get to work with Alex Pereira which no doubt will help him. But, even with that, he remains an underdog against Paul, as the Bellator fighter is known as a grappler.

With Conor McGregor also not training with Dillon Danis for this fight, he’s uncertain if he will attend the fight.

“Possibly, we’ll see,” McGregor added.

As for his fighting career, Conor McGregor doesn’t have his next fight booked but is hopeful to return sometime early next year.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dillon Danis Logan Paul UFC

