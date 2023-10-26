Dillon Danis trashes VADA testing after Logan Paul’s results come back negative: “Old man in the room wasn’t even paying attention”

By Josh Evanoff - October 26, 2023

Weeks after his boxing match with Logan Paul, Dillon Danis is still unhappy about the whole ordeal.

Dillon Danis

‘The Maverick’ and ‘El Jefe’ faced off in the co-main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury earlier this month. The bout was the first for Logan Paul in over two years. Meanwhile, the boxing match was the first of Dillon Danis’ career, and it showed as the ex-Bellator fighter was easily outboxed.

As many are aware by now, Dillon Danis wound up being disqualified in the sixth round. After failing to takedown Logan Paul, he was deducted a point. A minute later, he attempted to put the YouTuber in a guillotine choke and failed, resulting in a brawl. Prior to the disqualification, he was down on the cards.

Earlier today, Logan Paul re-ignited the feud between the two, by releasing his VADA test results. On X, ‘The Maverick’ took to social media to release a video discussing his drug test, which he passed. In the lead-up to the fight, Dillon Danis repeatedly stated that the YouTuber was on steroids.

Furthermore, it seems that the VADA drug test did little to sway Dillon Danis’ opinion on the subject. On X, the ex-Bellator fighter implied that Logan Paul is on performance-enhancing drugs and that the testing was a joke.

RELATED: TOMMY FURY CONFIRMS PLANS FOR JAKE PAUL REMATCH, SLAMS KSI’S APPEAL: “LOAD OF S*IT, HE LOST”

Logan Paul, Dillon Danis, Boxing

“The testing was a joke, literally. Piss test after fight, famously easy to beat. Old man in the room wasn’t even paying attention. You’re a juicehead, and you proved that with the way the testing was done.” – Danis wrote on social media earlier today.

This is just another chapter in this rivalry, which is still not over. While Logan Paul has no plans to fight Dillon Danis anytime soon, ‘El Jefe’ did appeal the disqualification loss post-fight. As of now, no official decision has been announced from the PBA.

What do you make of these comments from Dillon Danis? Do you think Logan Paul’s drug test was legitimate? 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Dillon Danis Logan Paul

Related

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

WATCH | Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou have animated faceoff just days away from fight

Cole Shelton - October 26, 2023
Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder expresses interest in Power Slap after attending live event: “I think I got a career in it”

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder has expressed his interest in a potential Power Slap career in the future.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury
Jake Paul

Tommy Fury confirms plans for Jake Paul rematch, slams KSI's appeal: "Load of s*it, he lost"

Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2023

Tommy Fury is done with KSI, but is down to face Jake Paul in the boxing ring once again.

Alistair Overeem
Boxing News

Alistair Overeem predicts first-round knockout for Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: "Shock the world"

Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2023

Alistair Overeem is backing Francis Ngannou in his boxing match against Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury reveals why there isn't a rematch clause for his fight against Francis Ngannou

Cole Shelton - October 25, 2023

Tyson Fury doesn’t have a rematch clause in the contract for his bout against Francis Ngannou on Saturday.

Francis Ngannou

Jake Paul pegs Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos as the “most important” boxing event of weekend

Susan Cox - October 25, 2023
Tyson Fury and Alexander Volkanovski
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury sends Alexander Volkanovski support after loss to Islam Makhachev: "Get back in there and kick ass!"

Josh Evanoff - October 24, 2023

Tyson Fury has sent Alexander Volkanovski some support after his loss at UFC 294.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury explains why he thinks Francis Ngannou is more dangerous than Oleksandr Usyk

Cole Shelton - October 24, 2023

Tyson Fury believes Francis Ngannou is more of a dangerous opponent than Oleksandr Usyk will be.

KSI vs Tommy Fury
KSI

Report | KSI vs. Tommy Fury event did a fraction of the PPV buys initially reported

Susan Cox - October 24, 2023

The KSI vs. Tommy Fury event apparently did a fraction of the PPV buys initially reported.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou unbothered by criticism ahead of Tyson Fury clash: "I don't care, it's my show man!"

Josh Evanoff - October 23, 2023

Francis Ngannou doesn’t really care about what critics think ahead of his boxing debut against Tyson Fury.