Should I bet on Johnny Walker ?

Johnny Walker has a 72% win percentage, and has been favored to win in 62% of their fights.

Out of the 8 fights we have recorded, their opening odds average is a -224 favorite, and out of 5 favored matches, they have won 60% of them.

As an underdog they have been in 3 matches, with a win rate of 33% and an odds average of +178.

According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 8 of Johnny Walker betting fights, you would have lost $37.

Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have made $14.