Johnny Walker Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 18-7-0

Walker made his professional MMA debut in December 2013. Over the next four years, he fought in his native Brazil and earned a record of 10 wins against 3 losses with all of his wins coming via stoppages.

Last Fight: Jamahal Hill
Age: 30
Height 6'5"
Weight 205 lbs
Nick Name: N/A
Nationality: Brazil
Association: SBG Ireland
18 Wins
KO / TKO
15
83%
Submission
2
11%
Decisions
1
5%
7 Losses
KO / TKO
4
57%
Submission
1
14%
Decisions
2
28%

Wiki Stats

Reach 82 in (208 cm)
Team Tristar Gym (2020) SBG Ireland (2020–present)
Rank Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Years active 2013–present

FAQ's

Johnny Walker next fight?
N/A
Johnny Walker last fight?
Johnny Walker lost their last fight against Jamahal Hill by KO (Punch) on Feb. 19, 2022 at UFC Fight Night 201 - Walker vs. Hill.
Is Johnny Walker retired?
Johnny Walker last fought Jamahal Hill 2 months and 20 days ago, and should be considered active.
Should I bet on Johnny Walker?
Johnny Walker has a 72% win percentage, and has been favored to win in 62% of their fights.
Out of the 8 fights we have recorded, their opening odds average is a -224 favorite, and out of 5 favored matches, they have won 60% of them.
As an underdog they have been in 3 matches, with a win rate of 33% and an odds average of +178.
According to online odds, if you had bet $100 on all 8 of Johnny Walker betting fights, you would have lost $37.
Conversely if you had bet $100 on all of their opponents, you would have made $14.
Where is Johnny Walker from?
Johnny Walker is from Belford Roxo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Has Johnny Walker ever been knocked out?
Johnny Walker has lost 4 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punch) from Jamahal Hill on Feb. 19, 2022 at UFC Fight Night 201 - Walker vs. Hill
How long has Johnny Walker been fighting?
Johnny Walker has been fighting for a period of 8 years 2 months and 5 days, their first fight was on Dec. 14, 2013 at CIMMA - Circuito Invictus de MMA 2. They have accumalated roughly 2 hours, 3 minutes and 59 seconds of professional combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Jamahal Hill UFC Fight Night 201 - Walker vs. Hill
Feb/19/2022 		KO (Punch) Jason Herzog 1 2:55
loss Thiago Santos UFC Fight Night 193 - Santos vs. Walker
Oct/02/2021 		Decision (Unanimous) Herb Dean 5 5:00
win Ryan Spann UFC Fight Night 178 - Covington vs. Woodley
Sep/19/2020 		KO (Elbows and Punches) Dan Miragliotta 1 2:43
loss Nikita Krylov UFC Fight Night 170 - Lee vs. Oliveira
Mar/14/2020 		Decision (Unanimous) Mike Beltran 3 5:00
loss Corey Anderson UFC 244 - Masvidal vs. Diaz
Nov/02/2019 		TKO (Punches) Kevin MacDonald 1 2:07
win Misha Cirkunov UFC 235 - Jones vs. Smith
Mar/02/2019 		TKO (Flying Knee and Punches) Herb Dean 1 0:38
win Justin Ledet UFC Fight Night 144 - Assuncao vs. Moraes 2
Feb/02/2019 		TKO (Spinning Back Fist and Punches) Eduardo Herdy 1 0:15
win Khalil Rountree UFC Fight Night 140 - Magny vs. Ponzinibbio
Nov/17/2018 		KO (Elbow) Fernando Portella 1 1:57
win Henrique da Silva Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series Brazil - Season 1, Episode 2
Aug/11/2018 		Decision (Unanimous) Herb Dean 3 5:00
win Cheick Kone EBD 3 - European Beatdown 3
Mar/17/2018 		TKO (Punches) 1 3:04
win Jedrzej Mackowiak Krwawy Sport 1 - Southampton
Mar/11/2018 		KO (Knee and Punches) Grant Waterman 2 2:42
win Stuart Austin UCMMA 54 - Ultimate Challenge MMA 54
Feb/10/2018 		KO (Knee) Sam Amidi 1 2:44
win Rodrigo Jesus Brave CF 8 - The Rise of Champions
Aug/12/2017 		TKO (Punches) Leonardo Chebar 1 2:18
win Luis Guilherme de Andrade Katana Fight - Gold Edition
Mar/25/2017 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Guilherme Vieira Doni 1 0:29
loss Henrique Silva Lopes JF - Jungle Fight 88
Jun/25/2016 		KO (Punches) Douglas Aires 1 0:18
win Fabio Augusto de Assis Vasconcelos Imortal FC 4 - Dynamite
May/21/2016 		TKO (Punches) Alexandre Heman 1 4:10
loss Klidson Abreu Samurai FC 12 - Hearts on Fire
Oct/10/2015 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Alexandre Heman 2 3:10
win Murilo Grittz PRVT - Garuva Top Fight
Aug/16/2015 		TKO (Punches) Valber Martins 1 0:56
win Marck Polimeno PRVT - Afonso Pena Top Fight 3
Jun/28/2015 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Adriano Ferreira de Lima 1 0:38
win Ricardo Pandora Imortal FC 1 - The Invasion
Jun/13/2015 		TKO (Punches) Magno Wilson 1 3:20
win Andrew Flores Smith Peru FC - Peru Fighting Championship 21
May/28/2015 		TKO (Punches) Johnny Iwasaki 3 0:28
loss Wagner Prado Team Nogueira - Team Nogueira Beach
Nov/29/2014 		TKO (Punches) Osiris Maia 2 3:40
win Joao Vitor Lopes da Silva Gigante Fight MMA - Gigante Fight 2
Oct/11/2014 		TKO 1 N/A
win Vitor Casanova UF - Uba Fight 5
Sep/13/2014 		TKO (Punches) 1 4:38
win Francisco Francisco CIMMA - Circuito Invictus de MMA 2
Dec/14/2013 		TKO (Knees and Punches) 1 0:49
