|Last Fight:
|Jamahal Hill
|Age:
|30
|Height
|6'5"
|Weight
|205 lbs
|Nick Name:
|N/A
|Nationality:
|Brazil
|Association:
|SBG Ireland
|Reach
|82 in (208 cm)
|Team
|Tristar Gym (2020) SBG Ireland (2020–present)
|Rank
|Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
|Years active
|2013–present
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Jamahal Hill
|UFC Fight Night 201 - Walker vs. Hill
Feb/19/2022
|KO (Punch)
|Jason Herzog
|1
|2:55
|loss
|Thiago Santos
|UFC Fight Night 193 - Santos vs. Walker
Oct/02/2021
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Herb Dean
|5
|5:00
|win
|Ryan Spann
|UFC Fight Night 178 - Covington vs. Woodley
Sep/19/2020
|KO (Elbows and Punches)
|Dan Miragliotta
|1
|2:43
|loss
|Nikita Krylov
|UFC Fight Night 170 - Lee vs. Oliveira
Mar/14/2020
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Mike Beltran
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Corey Anderson
|UFC 244 - Masvidal vs. Diaz
Nov/02/2019
|TKO (Punches)
|Kevin MacDonald
|1
|2:07
|win
|Misha Cirkunov
|UFC 235 - Jones vs. Smith
Mar/02/2019
|TKO (Flying Knee and Punches)
|Herb Dean
|1
|0:38
|win
|Justin Ledet
|UFC Fight Night 144 - Assuncao vs. Moraes 2
Feb/02/2019
|TKO (Spinning Back Fist and Punches)
|Eduardo Herdy
|1
|0:15
|win
|Khalil Rountree
|UFC Fight Night 140 - Magny vs. Ponzinibbio
Nov/17/2018
|KO (Elbow)
|Fernando Portella
|1
|1:57
|win
|Henrique da Silva
|Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series Brazil - Season 1, Episode 2
Aug/11/2018
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Herb Dean
|3
|5:00
|win
|Cheick Kone
|EBD 3 - European Beatdown 3
Mar/17/2018
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|3:04
|win
|Jedrzej Mackowiak
|Krwawy Sport 1 - Southampton
Mar/11/2018
|KO (Knee and Punches)
|Grant Waterman
|2
|2:42
|win
|Stuart Austin
|UCMMA 54 - Ultimate Challenge MMA 54
Feb/10/2018
|KO (Knee)
|Sam Amidi
|1
|2:44
|win
|Rodrigo Jesus
|Brave CF 8 - The Rise of Champions
Aug/12/2017
|TKO (Punches)
|Leonardo Chebar
|1
|2:18
|win
|Luis Guilherme de Andrade
|Katana Fight - Gold Edition
Mar/25/2017
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Guilherme Vieira Doni
|1
|0:29
|loss
|Henrique Silva Lopes
|JF - Jungle Fight 88
Jun/25/2016
|KO (Punches)
|Douglas Aires
|1
|0:18
|win
|Fabio Augusto de Assis Vasconcelos
|Imortal FC 4 - Dynamite
May/21/2016
|TKO (Punches)
|Alexandre Heman
|1
|4:10
|loss
|Klidson Abreu
|Samurai FC 12 - Hearts on Fire
Oct/10/2015
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Alexandre Heman
|2
|3:10
|win
|Murilo Grittz
|PRVT - Garuva Top Fight
Aug/16/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|Valber Martins
|1
|0:56
|win
|Marck Polimeno
|PRVT - Afonso Pena Top Fight 3
Jun/28/2015
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Adriano Ferreira de Lima
|1
|0:38
|win
|Ricardo Pandora
|Imortal FC 1 - The Invasion
Jun/13/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|Magno Wilson
|1
|3:20
|win
|Andrew Flores Smith
|Peru FC - Peru Fighting Championship 21
May/28/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|Johnny Iwasaki
|3
|0:28
|loss
|Wagner Prado
|Team Nogueira - Team Nogueira Beach
Nov/29/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|Osiris Maia
|2
|3:40
|win
|Joao Vitor Lopes da Silva
|Gigante Fight MMA - Gigante Fight 2
Oct/11/2014
|TKO
|1
|N/A
|win
|Vitor Casanova
|UF - Uba Fight 5
Sep/13/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|4:38
|win
|Francisco Francisco
|CIMMA - Circuito Invictus de MMA 2
Dec/14/2013
|TKO (Knees and Punches)
|1
|0:49