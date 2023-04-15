Johnny Walker offers to welcome former UFC champion Alex Pereira to light heavyweight: “Whatever it takes”

UFC fighter Johnny Walker has made it known that he’d be interested in welcoming Alex Pereira to the light heavyweight division.

Last weekend at UFC 287, Alex Pereira lost his UFC middleweight championship. He was knocked out cold by Israel Adesanya and as a result of that, ‘Poatan’ announced that his next fight will be up at 205 pounds.

Of course, the speculation has already begun regarding who he’ll face. Many have thrown their name into the hat and now, that includes Johnny Walker.

The 31-year-old is currently riding a two-fight win streak in the division after going through a rough spell. In a recent interview, he was asked about the possibility of taking on his fellow Brazilian down the line.

“Just come. Everyone’s going to be happy to welcome him [Pereira].”

“Yeah, whatever it takes. I’m happy. This is what I do for a living. I don’t pick fights. Whatever UFC book for me, I’ll accept, and I’ll be happy. Make a camp, train, and go there — Mission accomplished.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Walker welcomes Pereira

If there’s one thing we know about this potential match-up, it’s that it would be an all-out war. Both men would come forward with vicious intentions, and we can’t imagine it would even go past the first round.

Before we can even think about it, though, Walker must first get past Anthony Smith. The two will collide next month and if Johnny can get a big finish, he’ll vault himself into a great position at light heavyweight.

What do you think about a possible collision between Johnny Walker and Alex Pereira? Do you believe Walker has enough to get past Smith? Just how far can ‘Poatan’ go if he does make the move up in weight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!