Up next! UFC Fight Night: ‘Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2’ Fight Card & Start Times

By Harry Kettle - December 28, 2023

The first UFC event of the new year will be headlined by a blockbuster light heavyweight showdown between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker

Following UFC 296 earlier this month, the Ultimate Fighting Championship went on something of a break over the holidays – as they tend to do. Now, as we approach the new year, it’s time to get pumped up about the prospect of some massive fights that lie ahead in 2024.

RELATED: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2 slated for UFC Fight Night on January 13th

There’s a lot of excitement in the air for what’s to come but in a few weeks, we’ll be starting things off at the UFC APEX. Following a controversial end to their first meeting, Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker will run it back at 205 pounds.

Below, we’ve listed the entire fight card as promoted by UFC.com.

UFC Fight Night 234: Ankalaev vs Walker – Saturday, 14 January – 7pm EST

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker – light heavyweight

Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape – flyweight

Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez – lightweight

Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson – women’s bantamweight

Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista – bantamweight

Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira – middleweight

Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta – heavyweight

Bassil Hafez vs. Preston Parsons – welterweight

Marcus McGhee vs. Gaston Bolanos – bantamweight

Yana Santos vs. Norma Dumont – women’s bantamweight

Farid Basharat vs. Taylor Lapilus – bantamweight

Gabriel Santos vs. Westin Wilson – featherweight

Nikolas Motta vs. Tom Nolan – lightweight

Felipe Bunes vs. Denys Bondar – flyweight

With so many big fights on the horizon, fans can feel comforted knowing that there’s not much longer to wait before we have more incredible Octagon action to enjoy.

Which of these bouts are you most excited to see? Who do you favor in the main event – Magomed Ankalaev or Johnny Walker? How will they get it done? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

