Up next! UFC Fight Night: ‘Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2’ Fight Card & Start Times
The first UFC event of the new year will be headlined by a blockbuster light heavyweight showdown between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.
Following UFC 296 earlier this month, the Ultimate Fighting Championship went on something of a break over the holidays – as they tend to do. Now, as we approach the new year, it’s time to get pumped up about the prospect of some massive fights that lie ahead in 2024.
RELATED: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2 slated for UFC Fight Night on January 13th
There’s a lot of excitement in the air for what’s to come but in a few weeks, we’ll be starting things off at the UFC APEX. Following a controversial end to their first meeting, Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker will run it back at 205 pounds.
Below, we’ve listed the entire fight card as promoted by UFC.com.
The rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker is set for the first UFC card of 2024. pic.twitter.com/DZQQddeKJp
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 16, 2023
UFC Fight Night 234: Ankalaev vs Walker – Saturday, 14 January – 7pm EST
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker – light heavyweight
Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape – flyweight
Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez – lightweight
Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson – women’s bantamweight
Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista – bantamweight
Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira – middleweight
Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta – heavyweight
Bassil Hafez vs. Preston Parsons – welterweight
Marcus McGhee vs. Gaston Bolanos – bantamweight
Yana Santos vs. Norma Dumont – women’s bantamweight
Farid Basharat vs. Taylor Lapilus – bantamweight
Gabriel Santos vs. Westin Wilson – featherweight
Nikolas Motta vs. Tom Nolan – lightweight
Felipe Bunes vs. Denys Bondar – flyweight
With so many big fights on the horizon, fans can feel comforted knowing that there’s not much longer to wait before we have more incredible Octagon action to enjoy.
Which of these bouts are you most excited to see? Who do you favor in the main event – Magomed Ankalaev or Johnny Walker? How will they get it done? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!