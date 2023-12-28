Up next! UFC Fight Night: ‘Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2’ Fight Card & Start Times

The first UFC event of the new year will be headlined by a blockbuster light heavyweight showdown between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

Following UFC 296 earlier this month, the Ultimate Fighting Championship went on something of a break over the holidays – as they tend to do. Now, as we approach the new year, it’s time to get pumped up about the prospect of some massive fights that lie ahead in 2024.

There’s a lot of excitement in the air for what’s to come but in a few weeks, we’ll be starting things off at the UFC APEX. Following a controversial end to their first meeting, Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker will run it back at 205 pounds.

Below, we’ve listed the entire fight card as promoted by UFC.com.