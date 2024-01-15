Johnny Walker issues statement following knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Vegas 84

By Susan Cox - January 15, 2024

Johnny Walker has issued a statement following knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Vegas 84.

Johnny Walker, UFC Vegas 84, UFC

It was Walker (21-8 MMA) vs Ankalaev (19-1 MMA) in the light heavyweight main event this past Saturday, January 13th at the UFC Apex facility, in Enterprise, Nevada.

The result was a knockout loss for the 31-year-old Brazilian at 2:42 of Round 2 (see that here).

It was the second fight between the two, the first one ended in a no contest (illegal knee) back in October of last year at UFC 294.

Ankalaev’s only loss in the Octagon goes back to March of 2018 when he was defeated by Paul Craig (17-7 MMA).

Following his loss to Ankalaev, Johnny Walker posted a video to ‘Instagram‘ with the following caption:

“Win or learn right @coach , fighting the best in the world, one little mistake cost the win, you don’t make make so you can’t brake me, you didn’t build me so you can’t kill me! Let’s keep climbing.”

Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker, UFC Vegas 84

In the video, Johnny Walker, with his wife, Tara Campbell by his side, reflected on how he’s doing and his wishes for Magomed:

“I’m good, just a little scratch on my nose. I’m going to watch my fight and see what mistakes I did later on. … It is what it is. We fight the best in the world. I’m one of the best in the world and I’m going to face the best in the world. It could be me, could be him. So, he had a better night than me, and congratulations to him, Magomed Ankalaev. Hope he gets the belt now and I’m going to keep grinding, keep going forward, and keep going upwards. I’m going to take a few days off, then get back to the gym and come back better.”

At the post-fight press conference, following the victory, Ankalaev (through a translator) said:

“I am ready to fight for the title. It’s been a long time. I am worth it. Give me that fight for the title now.”

Johnny Walker had nice words for the Russian. Would you like to see Ankalaev get a shot at the title next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Johnny Walker UFC UFC Vegas 84

