UFC Vegas 84: ‘Ankalaev vs. Walker 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 event, an 11-bout fight card headlined by Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2.

Ankalaev (17-1-1 MMA) and Walker (21-7 MMA) originally collided at October’s UFC 294 event in Abu Dhabi, where their fight ended in a no-contest after the Russian tagged the Brazilian with an illegal knee.

Prior to that controversial ending, Magomed Ankalaev was coming off a split draw against Jan Blachowicz in a fight for the promotion’s then-vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 282.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker had entered his first bout with Ankalaev sporting a three-fight win streak, this after scoring wins over Anthony Smith, Paul Craig and Ion Cutelaba respectively.

UFC Vegas 84 is co-headlined by a lightweight bout featuring fan favorite veteran Jim Miller taking on Gabriel Benitez.

Miller (36-17 MMA) has gone 4-1 over his last five Octagon appearances, scoring finishes in all four of those wins. In his most recent effort this past June, the New Jersey native scored a 23-second knockout victory over Jesse Butler (see that here).

As for Gabriel Benitez (23-10 MMA), ‘Moggly’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fights, his most recent effort resulting in a TKO victory over Charlie Ontiveros this past August.

