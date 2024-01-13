UFC Vegas 84: ‘Ankalaev vs. Walker 2’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 event, an 11-bout fight card headlined by Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2.
Ankalaev (17-1-1 MMA) and Walker (21-7 MMA) originally collided at October’s UFC 294 event in Abu Dhabi, where their fight ended in a no-contest after the Russian tagged the Brazilian with an illegal knee.
Prior to that controversial ending, Magomed Ankalaev was coming off a split draw against Jan Blachowicz in a fight for the promotion’s then-vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 282.
Meanwhile, Johnny Walker had entered his first bout with Ankalaev sporting a three-fight win streak, this after scoring wins over Anthony Smith, Paul Craig and Ion Cutelaba respectively.
UFC Vegas 84 is co-headlined by a lightweight bout featuring fan favorite veteran Jim Miller taking on Gabriel Benitez.
Miller (36-17 MMA) has gone 4-1 over his last five Octagon appearances, scoring finishes in all four of those wins. In his most recent effort this past June, the New Jersey native scored a 23-second knockout victory over Jesse Butler (see that here).
As for Gabriel Benitez (23-10 MMA), ‘Moggly’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fights, his most recent effort resulting in a TKO victory over Charlie Ontiveros this past August.
Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):
UFC Vegas 84 Main card (7pm EST on ESPN+)
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker –
Gabriel Benitez vs. Jim Miller –
Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista –
Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira –
Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta –
UFC Vegas 84 Prelims: (4pm EST on ESPN+)
Preston Parsons vs. Matthew Semelsberger –
Marcus McGhee vs. Gaston Bolanos –
Farid Basharat vs. Taylor Lapilus –
Westin Wilson vs. Jean Silva –
Tom Nolan vs. Nikolas Motta –
Felipe Bunes vs. Joshua Van –
Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 main event rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker?
Topics:Johnny Walker Magomed Ankalaev UFC UFC Vegas 84