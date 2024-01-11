Pro fighters make their picks for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2

By Cole Shelton - January 11, 2024

In the first event of 2024, top-10 light heavyweights collide as Magomed Ankalaev rematches Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Vegas 84. Heading into the fight, Ankalaev is a sizeable -590 favorite while the Brazilian is a +390 underdog on FanDuel.

Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker

The two fought back at UFC 294 in October in Abu Dhabi, but the fight ended in a No Contest in the first round as Ankalaev landed an illegal knee to Walker and the doctor stopped the scrap. Ahead of their rematch, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the fight at UFC Vegas 84. The pros believe Ankalaev’s grappling will be the difference and will lead to the win over Walker.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker 2:

Jan Blachowicz, UFC light heavyweight: If I had to pick, I’d pick Ankalaev. Walker is very dangerous on the feet, but I think Ankalaev will take him down and do what he does to win the fight.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I’ll go with Walker by knockout.

Gillian Robertson, UFC strawweight: The last fight was interesting with how it went down. It is an interesting matchup, I do have to favor Ankalaev as I think he can control him more.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: The first one ended oddly with the illegal knee. I’m going to go with Ankalaev though, he looked like he was winning that fight. I think Ankalaev is more technical and will win a decision or catch Walker when he gets him frustrated.

Jimmy Flick, UFC flyweight: I have to go with Ankalaev.  He’s more well-rounded and will fight a smarter fight, he gets it done.

Marcus McGhee, UFC bantamweight: I think Ankalaev is going to win. Just based on the first fight and how it was going, as well as how composed he is, I think he gets it done.

***

Fighters picking Magomed Ankalaev: Jan Blachowicz, Gullian Robertson, Mario Bautista, Jimmy Flick, Marcus McGhee

Fighters picking Johnny Walker: Jim Miller

Previous Post

Topics:

Johnny Walker Magomed Ankalaev UFC UFC Vegas 84

Related

Mayra Bueno Silva, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, UFC

Mayra Bueno Silva responds after Sean Strickland suggests he was booked for UFC 297 to "help a couple of ladies" do their job: “He is not a big star”

Susan Cox - January 11, 2024
Israel Adesanya training
UFC

Israel Adesanya shares timeline for UFC return after suffering an undisclosed injury

Susan Cox - January 11, 2024

Israel Adesanya is sharing a timeline for his UFC return after suffering an undisclosed injury.

Mario Bautista
UFC

Mario Bautista confident he can "put out" Ricky Simon at UFC Vegas 84 to send a "statement" to the bantamweight division

Cole Shelton - January 11, 2024

Mario Bautista is excited to finally get his chance to fight a ranked opponent.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC 295, UFC
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping warns Jon Jones of the “forever narrative” that will exist if he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on the ongoing situation involving Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Diego Lima and Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

Coach explains why Charles Oliveira is “very happy” with the Arman Tsarukyan fight despite previous title talks

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2024

Charles Oliveira’s coach Diego Lima has given his thoughts on their upcoming bout against Arman Tsarukyan.

Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan plans to KO Charles Oliveira and earn June title fight with Islam Makhachev: “Gaethje has to wait until October”

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2024
Chris Weidman
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman admits upcoming fight with Bruno Silva at UFC Atlantic City could be his last: “It might be”

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2024

UFC veteran Chris Weidman has admitted that his upcoming fight against Bruno Silva could well be his last.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces strawweight title fight for UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 10, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has announced the first title fight for UFC 300.

Jim Miller and Brock Lesnar
Jim Miller

Jim Miller believes he could "kimura" Brock Lesnar after Anthony Smith says that hypothetical fight is 50-50

Cole Shelton - January 10, 2024

Jim Miller is confident he would beat Brock Lesnar in a potential fight.

Paulo Costa, Conor McGregor
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa calls for longshot middleweight bout with 'Exceptional' Conor McGregor: "He's huge"

Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa believes that he will fight Conor McGregor one day, possibly as early as this year.