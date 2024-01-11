Pro fighters make their picks for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2

In the first event of 2024, top-10 light heavyweights collide as Magomed Ankalaev rematches Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Vegas 84. Heading into the fight, Ankalaev is a sizeable -590 favorite while the Brazilian is a +390 underdog on FanDuel. The two fought back at UFC 294 in October in Abu Dhabi, but the fight ended in a No Contest in the first round as Ankalaev landed an illegal knee to Walker and the doctor stopped the scrap. Ahead of their rematch, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the fight at UFC Vegas 84. The pros believe Ankalaev’s grappling will be the difference and will lead to the win over Walker.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker 2:

Jan Blachowicz, UFC light heavyweight: If I had to pick, I’d pick Ankalaev. Walker is very dangerous on the feet, but I think Ankalaev will take him down and do what he does to win the fight.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I’ll go with Walker by knockout.

Gillian Robertson, UFC strawweight: The last fight was interesting with how it went down. It is an interesting matchup, I do have to favor Ankalaev as I think he can control him more.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: The first one ended oddly with the illegal knee. I’m going to go with Ankalaev though, he looked like he was winning that fight. I think Ankalaev is more technical and will win a decision or catch Walker when he gets him frustrated.

Jimmy Flick, UFC flyweight: I have to go with Ankalaev. He’s more well-rounded and will fight a smarter fight, he gets it done.

Marcus McGhee, UFC bantamweight: I think Ankalaev is going to win. Just based on the first fight and how it was going, as well as how composed he is, I think he gets it done.

