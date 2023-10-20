Israel Adesanya shares some strategic advice for Johnny Walker ahead of his fight with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294

By Susan Cox - October 20, 2023

Israel Adesanya is sharing some strategic advice for Johnny Walker ahead of his fight with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294.

Israel Adesanya

It will be Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA) vs Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout tomorrow, Saturday, October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Walker, 31, will be entering the Octagon with a record of 3 wins in his last 3 fights, defeating Ion Cutelaba (17-9 MMA), Paul Craig (17-6 MMA) and most recently Anthony Smith (37-18 MMA).

Ankalaev, also 31, has not lost in the cage since March of 2018 when he was defeated by Paul Craig. The Russian last fought Jan Blachowicz (29-10 MMA) in December of 2022 at UFC 282 which ended in a draw.

Adasenya, on a video uploaded to his ‘Freestylebender’ Youtube channel, spoke about Walker finally beginning to reach his potential and shared some tips on how he could continue that trend when he meets up with Ankalaev this weekend.

‘The Last Stylebender’ spoke about the upcoming fight between Walker and Ankalaev:

“Walker, the worm, versus Ankalaev… He was the guy, when he first came on the scene, people were like, ‘This is the next guy to rival Jon Jones.’ Because he’s so explosive, so crazy. He’s now finally putting things together after teaming up with (SBC Ireland head coach John) Kavanagh.”

Continuing Adesanya shared some advice for Walker saying:

“I’m sure they have a solid gameplan for this… I hope he is patient in this fight. Be patient. Because Ankalaev is very methodical, like, ‘A, B, C, D. But Walker is unpredictable and he’s also got the reach advantage… Stick to the jab. Keep him and stick to the jab. Don’t rush and be patient. When Walker gets excited, even when you hurt him, he’ll start to swing crazy. Just let it come. Find the shots and let it come.”

Concluding, Israel Adesanya gave his prediction as to who will be the victor (h/t MMANews):

“I wanna say Walker stops him. Hot take. It’s a hot take, but yeah, I’m crazy. I’m gonna go Walker stops him… Ankalaev’s very credible and legitimate, but I just feel like with a good coach like Kavanagh in your corner, you’re consistent now. It’s time to show (that) in your body of work. I feel like he can get it done if he just stays patient and finds the shot.”

Do you agree with Adesanya’s advice for Walker and do you believe he will indeed defeat Ankalaev in Abu Dhabi?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Johnny Walker UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev reveals his new UFC contract is worth millions: “More than $20 million”

Susan Cox - October 20, 2023
Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski
UFC 294

UFC 294: ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2’ Weigh-in Results - 2 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - October 20, 2023

UFC 294 takes place tomorrow, Saturday October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker UFC 294
Magomed Ankalaev

Johnny Walker foresees stoppage win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2023

UFC star Johnny Walker has explained his path to victory against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294 this weekend.

Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje
Islam Makhachev

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev calls for a rematch between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2023

Islam Makhachev has called on the UFC to book a lightweight title eliminator rematch between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Alex Volkanovski
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why he would have advised Alexander Volkanovski to “hold off” on accepting Islam Makhachev rematch at UFC 294

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2023

Daniel Cormier has explained why he would’ve advised Alexander Volkanovski against a short notice meeting with Islam Makhachev.

Alexander Volkanovski Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya explains why he’s picking Alexander Volkanovski to finish Islam Makhachev at UFC 294: “His 8 Mile moment”

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2023
Conor McGregor
John Kavanagh

John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is "very hungry" to make "inevitable return"

Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is getting antsy to make his MMA return.

Jennifer Maia
UFC

UFC parts ways with former title challenger Jennifer Maia after recent loss

Josh Evanoff - October 19, 2023

The UFC has parted ways with Jennifer Maia after her recent loss.

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev

WATCH | Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev get heated in a back-and-forth over rehydration: "He needs all the advantages"

Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev had a heated back-and-forth over rehydration during the UFC 294 press conference.

Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Conor McGregor backing Khamzat Chimaev's move to middleweight: "A perfect fight for the Chechen"

Josh Evanoff - October 19, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor is a fan of Khamzat Chimaev’s move to 185 pounds.