Johnny Walker foresees stoppage win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294

UFC star Johnny Walker has explained his path to victory against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294 this weekend.

Tomorrow night, Johnny Walker will go head to head with Magomed Ankalaev in the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts career so far. If he can pick up a statement win, there’s every chance he’ll be in line for a title shot in his next outing.

RELATED: UFC 294 | PRO FIGHTERS MAKE THEIR PICKS FOR MAGOMED ANKALAEV VS. JOHNNY WALKER

Of course, that’s easier said than done. While Walker has won his last three, Ankalaev is unbeaten in his last ten fights. Walker certainly has the power necessary to cause him some problems, but he’ll have to be picture perfect in order to get over the finish line.

In a recent interview, the Brazilian gave fans an idea of how he sees it playing out.