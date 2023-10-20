Johnny Walker foresees stoppage win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294
UFC star Johnny Walker has explained his path to victory against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294 this weekend.
Tomorrow night, Johnny Walker will go head to head with Magomed Ankalaev in the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts career so far. If he can pick up a statement win, there’s every chance he’ll be in line for a title shot in his next outing.
Of course, that’s easier said than done. While Walker has won his last three, Ankalaev is unbeaten in his last ten fights. Walker certainly has the power necessary to cause him some problems, but he’ll have to be picture perfect in order to get over the finish line.
In a recent interview, the Brazilian gave fans an idea of how he sees it playing out.
Walker predicts win over Ankalaev
“He’s probably going to start standing – trust in his boxing. But the first opportunity he has, he’s going to shoot for takedowns,” Walker said. “I’m going to counter him, defend takedowns and stuff, but he’s going to see I have very good defense, I’m very long, I’m not going to give him opportunity because he’s a good counter (striker). If I go too much forward, he’s going to counter.
“I’m going to go easy on him, get the right timing, the right steps. He’s going to see that I’m too long, he can’t fight me in the striking and he’s going to shoot. Then he’s going to say, ‘He’s too good in wrestling, as well,’ so what is he going to do? I’m going to make him quit. If he doesn’t quit, and he’s a better fighter than me, I’ll go home, train hard and come back stronger. In my vision, I’m sure I’m ready.”
