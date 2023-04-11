Anthony Smith admits he doesn’t “give a s*it” about losing UFC Charlotte main event against Johnny Walker: “I’m good!”

UFC light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith is okay with losing his headlining position.

‘Lionheart’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Magomed Ankalaev last July. In that outing at UFC 277, the Russian won by second-round TKO after Smith suffered an injury. As a result, the latter’s three-fight winning streak was snapped.

The former title challenger is now set to return against Johnny Walker at UFC Charlotte next month. The two light-heavyweight contenders were originally set to headline the card but were recently bumped down. Earlier this month, the UFC announced that Jailton Almeida and Jairzinho Rozenstruik would instead main event.

In a recent edition of the Believe You Me Podcast with Michael Bisping, Anthony Smith discussed his return. There, the former title challenger admitted that he doesn’t really care about the main event spot. For Smith, missing out on an extra two rounds isn’t a huge deal and is more of a benefit.

Anthony Smith discusses return at UFC Charlotte

“It doesn’t really bother me,” Anthony Smith stated on the Believe You Me Podcast. “I know a lot of people, because I lost the Jamahal Hill fight and then the backup thing in Brazil happened. Then it was supposed to be March 25th, then it got bumped back to May 13th. There’s just been a lot of stuff going on with this fight and it’s been moved around a bunch.”

He continued, “…Listen guys, I don’t give a s*it. It doesn’t matter at all. The only difference is it’s three rounds versus five, which to be honest is an easier fight. So, it’s ten minutes less potentially, I can’t get into details but the UFC is taking great care of me. I am not upset, it doesn’t matter, I’m good, Johnny’s good, I just signed a new contract… I am so dialed in, so focused, I couldn’t give a s*it.”

